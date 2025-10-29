Stirling £3.3m supply teacher spend sparks call for more permanent posts

More than £3 million has been spent on paying supply teachers in Stirling schools over the past five years, The Courier can reveal.

Since 2020, the annual bill has amounted to over half a million pounds, rising to more than £800,000 in the 2024-25 academic year.

Overall, Stirling Council spent £1.4m on primary supply teachers and £1.9m at secondary level between 2020 and 2025.

It adds up to £3.3m.

The figures were released after a freedom of information request was made by the Scottish Conservatives.

The party says the supply teacher spend is a consequence of under-recruitment in the classroom.

Last year alone, more than £76m was spent on supply teacher salaries across Scotland.

How much is Stirling Council spending on supply teachers every year?

Here are the total costs for supply teachers in the Stirling Council area over the past five years:

2020-21: £515,454

2021-22: £571,246

2022-23: £759,306

2023-24: £673,199

2024-25: £804,924

Stirling Council said it could not break the figures down by school.

Give teachers full-time posts, say Conservatives

Alexander Stewart, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, told The Courier: “These astonishing figures here in Stirling expose yet another example of the SNP’s complete incompetence in managing Scotland’s education.

“Reliance on supply teachers has ballooned under the SNP right across Scotland simply as a result of their failing to recruit and retain enough full-time teachers, the knock-on effect of which leaves pupils facing disruption and a lack of continuity, with taxpayers footing an ever-growing bill.

“Despite their promise to increase teacher numbers, the totals have actually fallen, while financial cuts have reduced the number of newly qualified teachers being given full-time posts.

“With fewer people entering the profession and more driven out, the SNP has made teaching in Scotland increasingly unsustainable and that, quite simply, is a disgrace.”

Stirling Council was contacted for comment.

How does Stirling compare to other areas?

In Angus, £1.8m was spent on supply teachers between 2020 and 2025 – £1.5m less than Stirling’s bill.

And in the 2024-25 academic year, Dundee City Council paid just £67,599, compared to £804,924 in the Stirling Council area.

However, both Perth and Kinross Council and Fife Council shelled out far more on supply teaching last year, spending £2.7m and £4.8m, respectively.

Scottish Government ‘protecting teacher numbers’

Council umbrella body Cosla said: “A level of supply is necessary and to be expected across the teaching workforce, taking into account issues that affect every part of the workforce such as sickness absence and maternity leave.

“Local government spends around £4.3 billion on teacher pay annually and the increase in spend across the board (including in supply) can largely be attributed to pay awards.

“Councils carefully consider their workforce numbers based on the needs of communities, and in this case, schools.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Although teacher recruitment is a matter for local authorities, education is a key priority for this government which is why we are taking decisive action and investing heavily to help recruit and retain teachers.

“Over the past 10 years, the number of teachers in permanent posts has remained stable at over 80%, and since 2014, the number of school teachers in post has increased by 8%, from 49,521 to 53,331 as of December 2023.

“In addition, we are providing local authorities with increased funding of £186.5m to protect teacher numbers, alongside an additional £28m to support the recruitment and retention of the ASN workforce.”

