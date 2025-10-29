Stirling £3.3m supply teacher spend sparks call for more permanent posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling £3.3m supply teacher spend sparks call for more permanent posts

Scottish Conservatives argue not enough teachers are being offered full-time positions.

By Alex Watson & Graham Brown
Over £800k was spent on Stirling substitute teachers last year alone. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Over £800k was spent on Stirling substitute teachers last year alone. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

More than £3 million has been spent on paying supply teachers in Stirling schools over the past five years, The Courier can reveal.

Since 2020, the annual bill has amounted to over half a million pounds, rising to more than £800,000 in the 2024-25 academic year.

Overall, Stirling Council spent £1.4m on primary supply teachers and £1.9m at secondary level between 2020 and 2025.

It adds up to £3.3m.

The figures were released after a freedom of information request was made by the Scottish Conservatives.

The party says the supply teacher spend is a consequence of under-recruitment in the classroom.

Last year alone, more than £76m was spent on supply teacher salaries across Scotland.

How much is Stirling Council spending on supply teachers every year?

Here are the total costs for supply teachers in the Stirling Council area over the past five years:

  • 2020-21: £515,454
  • 2021-22: £571,246
  • 2022-23: £759,306
  • 2023-24: £673,199
  • 2024-25: £804,924

Stirling Council said it could not break the figures down by school.

Give teachers full-time posts, say Conservatives

Alexander Stewart, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, told The Courier: “These astonishing figures here in Stirling expose yet another example of the SNP’s complete incompetence in managing Scotland’s education.

“Reliance on supply teachers has ballooned under the SNP right across Scotland simply as a result of their failing to recruit and retain enough full-time teachers, the knock-on effect of which leaves pupils facing disruption and a lack of continuity, with taxpayers footing an ever-growing bill.

Alexander Stewart MSP lives in Bridge of Allan.

“Despite their promise to increase teacher numbers, the totals have actually fallen, while financial cuts have reduced the number of newly qualified teachers being given full-time posts.

“With fewer people entering the profession and more driven out, the SNP has made teaching in Scotland increasingly unsustainable and that, quite simply, is a disgrace.”

Stirling Council was contacted for comment.

How does Stirling compare to other areas?

In Angus, £1.8m was spent on supply teachers between 2020 and 2025 – £1.5m less than Stirling’s bill.

And in the 2024-25 academic year, Dundee City Council paid just £67,599, compared to £804,924 in the Stirling Council area.

However, both Perth and Kinross Council and Fife Council shelled out far more on supply teaching last year, spending £2.7m and £4.8m, respectively.

Scottish Government ‘protecting teacher numbers’

Council umbrella body Cosla said: “A level of supply is necessary and to be expected across the teaching workforce, taking into account issues that affect every part of the workforce such as sickness absence and maternity leave.

“Local government spends around £4.3 billion on teacher pay annually and the increase in spend across the board (including in supply) can largely be attributed to pay awards.

“Councils carefully consider their workforce numbers based on the needs of communities, and in this case, schools.”

Scottish councils spent more than £76 million on supply teachers last year. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Scottish councils spent more than £76 million on supply teachers last year. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Although teacher recruitment is a matter for local authorities, education is a key priority for this government which is why we are taking decisive action and investing heavily to help recruit and retain teachers.

“Over the past 10 years, the number of teachers in permanent posts has remained stable at over 80%, and since 2014, the number of school teachers in post has increased by 8%, from 49,521 to 53,331 as of December 2023.

“In addition, we are providing local authorities with increased funding of £186.5m to protect teacher numbers, alongside an additional £28m to support the recruitment and retention of the ASN workforce.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with…
Kenny's Music has closed in Dunfermline
Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite 'record sales'
To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was 'looking for a girl to f**k' Picture shows; Attillo Pandolfo . Stirling Sheriff C0urt. Kirsty McIntosh/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2025
'Predatory' Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling
The 2024 St Andrews Big Hoolie on South Street
St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Around 15,000 music fans took to Camperdown Park last week. Picture shows; doof. Dundee. Supplied by Josef Hall Photography Date; 07/07/2025
Tickets to go on general sale for Dundee dance festival doof in the Park
Emergency services called to Baldovan Terrace
Firefighters tackle blaze in Dundee tenement building
Paul Blanchard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman's 'brake checks' on A90 near Perth
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Perthshire solar farm rejection declared 'victory for common sense'
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust Rugby Academy youngsters celebrate the lottery boost. Image: ASM Media and PR
£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years

Conversation