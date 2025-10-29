Alarm sounds over Dundee city centre ambassador vacancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alarm sounds over Dundee city centre ambassador vacancies

The local authority previously employed two ambassadors - described as the 'eyes and ears of the council - whose job it was to enhance the city centre.

By Laura Devlin
A councillor has called for the vacant city centre ambassador posts to be filled. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Failure to replace Dundee’s city centre ambassadors would ‘send the wrong message’ in efforts to regenerate the area, a councillor has warned.

Dundee City Council previously employed two ambassadors. Described as the “eyes and ears of the council”, their job was to enhance the city centre by promoting tourism, improving public spaces and liaising  with local businesses.

However, the posts have been vacant since the previous ambassadors retired in May.

At a city governance committee meeting on Monday, the Liberal Democrat group put forward a motion which, if successful, would have mandated the council to fill the vacant positions.

It came just days after a council report revealed one in five of all Dundee city centre units are lying empty.

However, SNP councillors voted against the ambassador proposal.

This means it will be the decision of council officers whether or not the roles are filled.

‘They are the eyes and ears of the council’

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Lib Dem group leader Fraser Macpherson expressed his concern over the continued vacancies.

“Getting rid of city centre ambassadors would send exactly the wrong signal”, he said.

“I fully accept that the city ambassadors are just one building block in the whole structure of regeneration of the city centre, but you have to start someplace.

“(They) not only have a role in terms of public safety in that they help patrol
the city centre but they also have an ambassadorial role assisting visitors to the city.

“They are the eyes and ears of the council.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He added: “I read the comments of one city centre resident who said she felt that their role has been fantastic.

“To quote her, it’s extremely disheartening to know that we will not have these daily eyes and ears patrolling the city centre, engaging with businesses, residents and visitors.

“I’m pleased the chief executive is going to raise the issue with the city development department but I think the only satisfactory outcome is that these posts are kept.”

