Alarm sounds over Dundee city centre ambassador vacancies

Failure to replace Dundee’s city centre ambassadors would ‘send the wrong message’ in efforts to regenerate the area, a councillor has warned.

Dundee City Council previously employed two ambassadors. Described as the “eyes and ears of the council”, their job was to enhance the city centre by promoting tourism, improving public spaces and liaising with local businesses.

However, the posts have been vacant since the previous ambassadors retired in May.

At a city governance committee meeting on Monday, the Liberal Democrat group put forward a motion which, if successful, would have mandated the council to fill the vacant positions.

It came just days after a council report revealed one in five of all Dundee city centre units are lying empty.

However, SNP councillors voted against the ambassador proposal.

This means it will be the decision of council officers whether or not the roles are filled.

‘They are the eyes and ears of the council’

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Lib Dem group leader Fraser Macpherson expressed his concern over the continued vacancies.

“Getting rid of city centre ambassadors would send exactly the wrong signal”, he said.

“I fully accept that the city ambassadors are just one building block in the whole structure of regeneration of the city centre, but you have to start someplace.

“(They) not only have a role in terms of public safety in that they help patrol

the city centre but they also have an ambassadorial role assisting visitors to the city.

“They are the eyes and ears of the council.”

He added: “I read the comments of one city centre resident who said she felt that their role has been fantastic.

“To quote her, it’s extremely disheartening to know that we will not have these daily eyes and ears patrolling the city centre, engaging with businesses, residents and visitors.

“I’m pleased the chief executive is going to raise the issue with the city development department but I think the only satisfactory outcome is that these posts are kept.”