Stirling footbridge lift still out of order despite repair promise

Sixteen years after Forthside Bridge's opening, lift vandalism continues to be a major problem.

By Alex Watson
The lift on the east side of the Forthside Bridge has been out of order for some time. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The lift on the east side of the Forthside Bridge has been out of order for some time. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A lift at a key Stirling footbridge remains out of order despite council repair reassurances, prompting frustration locally.

Forthside Bridge connects the heart of the city with the Forthside area, allowing pedestrians and wheelchair users to safely cross the railway lines below.

But the footbridge’s stairs are steep, and lifts are in place at either end to allow those with health or mobility issues and parents with buggies to use it.

Past issues with vandalism as far back as the bridge’s opening in 2009 have resulted in the lifts being closed for years at a time.

According to Stirling Council, the Forthside lifts have been “subject to intermittent closure” since mid-September this year.

But the lift on the east side of the footbridge is currently completely out of order.

Stirling Council says ongoing vandalism is the cause of the lift outage. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Two weeks ago, the council said repair works were scheduled, but did not confirm how long the lift had been broken down.

One local woman told The Courier it has been out of action since at least October 11.

Lift broken for weeks

Kate Cochrane Weston said: “My friend and I had to use the stairs when we came out of the cinema to go into the centre.

“We are both in our 60s. I was fine, but my friend has a heart condition and was out of breath.”

She added: “There was also a family with a pram behind us who had to carry the pram up and down the stairs.”

Forthside Bridge’s stairs are steep, making them difficult for some people to climb. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

On October 15, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “The lifts at Forthside have been subject to intermittent closure since mid-September as a result of ongoing vandalism and mechanical issues.

“Remedial works have been commissioned and are expected to be completed next week.”

However, on October 27, the lift remained out of order with no sign of any maintenance work having been carried out.

Fears around Forthside redevelopment works

The most recent lengthy lift outage comes at a time when Forthside traders are already concerned about redevelopment works in the area affecting customer footfall.

Phased road closures are currently underway to allow the construction of new active travel routes, in line with the Forthside masterplan.

The ongoing roadworks are scheduled to last until mid-December.

In January, Claudia Stewart who owns Toast cafe on Forthside Way told The Courier she feared for the future of her business as a result of the masterplan disruption.

Forthside Bridge was opened in May 2009. Vandalism became a problem there soon after. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Ms Stewart welcomed a recent reduction in charges at Forthside car park, intended to encourage locals to park, eat out and shop in the area.

But those arriving on foot from the city centre who cannot manage the Forthside Bridge steps face a half-mile detour via Shore Road to reach the other side.

In 2011, the Stirling Observer reported that CCTV had been installed at the footbridge in a bid to deter vandals, after maintenance started costing the council nearly £2,000 a year.

Ms Weston called the current situation a “disgrace”, and said the state of the bridge, which has multiple shattered glass panels, and its broken lifts are “off-putting” to visitors.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

