Airspace restrictions in place as investigation launched into fatal Kinross plane crash

Airspace restrictions have been put in place as an investigation takes place into a fatal plane crash near Kinross.

The 81-year-old pilot of a light aircraft died after it came down near the Scottish Gliding Centre at Scotlandwell on Monday.

The pilot, whose identity has not been confirmed, died at the scene of the crash around 1.40pm.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Police Scotland has announced temporary airspace restrictions are now in place as part of the investigation into the crash.

A statement said: “Following a light plane crash at an airfield near Scotlandwell, Kinross, on Monday, temporary airspace restrictions are in place.

“These are likely to be in place for seven days to allow the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to conduct investigations.

“Restrictions include drones.

“You must check if it is legal to fly in your area. It is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.”

A statement from the AAIB said: “An investigation has begun into an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred on October 27.

“A team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and make inquiries.”