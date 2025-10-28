Airspace restrictions in place as investigation launched into fatal Kinross plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airspace restrictions in place as investigation launched into fatal Kinross plane crash

The 81-year-old pilot died in the crash on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The scene of the plane crash at Scotlandwell, near Kinross. The number of the plane has been pixelated. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Airspace restrictions have been put in place as an investigation takes place into a fatal plane crash near Kinross.

The 81-year-old pilot of a light aircraft died after it came down near the Scottish Gliding Centre at Scotlandwell on Monday.

The pilot, whose identity has not been confirmed, died at the scene of the crash around 1.40pm.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Police Scotland has announced temporary airspace restrictions are now in place as part of the investigation into the crash.

The restricted area is highlighted. Image: Police Scotland

A statement said: “Following a light plane crash at an airfield near Scotlandwell, Kinross, on Monday, temporary airspace restrictions are in place.

“These are likely to be in place for seven days to allow the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to conduct investigations.

“Restrictions include drones.

“You must check if it is legal to fly in your area. It is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.”

A statement from the AAIB said: “An investigation has begun into an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred on October 27.

“A team of inspectors has been sent to the accident site to gather evidence and make inquiries.”

