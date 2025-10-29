£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years

The future of an Angus charity’s project which helps young people improve their health and confidence through rugby has been secured for three years with a lottery windfall of almost £100,000.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust has received £99,981 as a big winner in the latest National Lottery Community Fund Young Start funding round.

It will finance the trust’s Rugby Academy programme of rugby and life skills for Angus senior school pupils.

The sum is one of the largest grants in the eight-year history of the award-winning organisation.

Rugby Academy runs term-time Friday afternoon sessions for pupils at Forfar Academy, Brechin High School and Webster’s High in Kirriemuir.

It teaches life skills as well as rugby ones at Strathmore Rugby Club in Forfar and local pitches.

The scheme also inspires possible career options by offering participants an opportunity to gain coaching qualifications and experience in different roles.

Rugby Academy success story

Mia White is one of Rugby Academy’s young success stories.

She was a participant in 2017 before volunteering with the trust and is now a full-time paid community project worker.

Mia said: “Rugby Academy helped me develop a lot of my confidence and my social skills as well as my rugby skills.

“All of the things we’ve done have helped me become the person I am today.

“Rugby Academy also helped me get the job I’m in now. If it wasn’t for Rugby Academy I wouldn’t be here.”

Community Trust manager Maggie Lawrie, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received this funding.

“The Rugby Academy project is very much at the heart of the trust’s activities.

“It perfectly embodies our aim of ‘Developing People Through Rugby’.

“This funding secures the project’s future for three years, placing the trust in a strong position to continue supporting our community.”

Young Start awards money from dormant bank and building society accounts that have seen no customer activity for at least 15 years.

More details are available at strathmoretrust.co.uk/project/rugby-academy/