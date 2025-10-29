£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust has landed one of the largest grants in the eight-year history of the award-winning charity.

By Graham Brown
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust Rugby Academy youngsters celebrate the lottery boost. Image: ASM Media and PR
The future of an Angus charity’s project which helps young people improve their health and confidence through rugby has been secured for three years with a lottery windfall of almost £100,000.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust has received £99,981 as a big winner in the latest National Lottery Community Fund Young Start funding round.

It will finance the trust’s Rugby Academy programme of rugby and life skills for Angus senior school pupils.

The sum is one of the largest grants in the eight-year history of the award-winning organisation.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust Rugby Academy
Rugby Academy youngsters in action at Strathmore Rugby Club in Forfar. Image: ASM Media and PR.

Rugby Academy runs term-time Friday afternoon sessions for pupils at Forfar Academy, Brechin High School and Webster’s High in Kirriemuir.

It teaches life skills as well as rugby ones at Strathmore Rugby Club in Forfar and local pitches.

The scheme also inspires possible career options by offering participants an opportunity to gain coaching qualifications and experience in different roles.

Rugby Academy success story

Mia White is one of Rugby Academy’s young success stories.

She was a participant in 2017 before volunteering with the trust and is now a full-time paid community project worker.

Mia said: “Rugby Academy helped me develop a lot of my confidence and my social skills as well as my rugby skills.

Mia White of Strathmore Community Rugby Trust Rugby Academy
Mia White first joined Rugby Academy in 2017. Image: ASM Media and PR

“All of the things we’ve done have helped me become the person I am today.

“Rugby Academy also helped me get the job I’m in now. If it wasn’t for Rugby Academy I wouldn’t be here.”

Community Trust manager Maggie Lawrie, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received this funding.

“The Rugby Academy project is very much at the heart of the trust’s activities.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust lottery grant.
Rugby Academy hosts weekly sessions for senior school pupils in Angus. Image: ASM Media and PR

“It perfectly embodies our aim of ‘Developing People Through Rugby’.

“This funding secures the project’s future for three years, placing the trust in a strong position to continue supporting our community.”

Young Start awards money from dormant bank and building society accounts that have seen no customer activity for at least 15 years.

More details are available at strathmoretrust.co.uk/project/rugby-academy/

Conversation