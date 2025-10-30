Perthshire Planning Ahead: Restaurant for Body Shop building & city centre path closure

A Perth city centre building that used to house The Body Shop could be turned into a new restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council to open a food and drink business on King Edward Street.

Planning consultant Karen Clark has submitted the application for its clients, Glasgow-based Arkara Properties.

A supporting statement says that – despite “active marketing” – the B-listed building has sat empty for around 19 months.

They argue there is a reduced demand for commercial units in the city centre due to the impact of online shopping.

There are no plans for internal or external alterations, with limited cooking planned.

The restaurant would use two floors, having a main sales area with office, and kitchen on the ground floor.

The basement would be used as a storage area.

Perth city centre footpath closure due to SSEN project

A footpath in Perth may have to close as SSEN plans to install underground cables.

The energy company plans to overlay the existing underground cables from Guard Vennel Substation, through Guard Vennel to Mill Street.

The work is required due to old network cables failing and causing multiple interruptions in the city centre.

During the work, the footpath linking the High Street to Mill Street will be closed, with temporary traffic lights in place along Mill Street.

Guard Vennel will also be closed, with signs placed advising drivers to use Skinnergate instead.

SSEN has not mentioned how long the installation works will take.

New ‘gap in the market’ vets may open in Inveralmond

Two vets, originally from Glasgow, are hoping to open a new practice at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Katie Jamieson has submitted plans to open Almond Vet Care at the former Batleys unit alongside colleague Lisa.

The pair have been vets for over 17 years and currently work in the city centre.

In a supporting statement, they said: “Currently, we work in a corporate veterinary practice in the centre of Perth, but we’ve noticed a significant gap in the market – there are no independent practices in the area.

“This leaves the community largely dependent on corporate-run clinics, which often come with inflated pricing and values that don’t always align with the needs of local pet owners.”

The pair feel the unit is beneficial due to its size and available parking.

Their practice will be open seven days a week, with an out-of-hours service provided by Vets Now.

12 flats in heart of Perth city centre allowed

Plans to convert a house of multiple occupancy on Perth’s York Place into 12 flats have been approved by the council.

The existing unit had 11 bedrooms – five with en-suite bathrooms, an office, communal TV room, dining area and kitchen

Muir Walker and Pride plan to install replacement windows, doors and a ramp.

All communal areas, apart from stairwells and hallways, will be removed.

In 2019, plans to build 14 flats in the building were approved.

Meikleour triple-glazed windows refused

Perth and Kinross Council has refused plans from a Meikleour resident to install triple-glazed windows in her C-listed house.

Sara Rasmussen applied to install solar panels, air source heat pump, replacement doors and windows, and an entrance porch at a home near The Cross.

The council felt slim cavity double-glazing would have been preferable, and that the proposed “tilt and turn” windows “fail to replicate the original opening method”.

They also felt that new aluminium frames would be “unacceptable”.

Mrs Rasmussen has appealed the decision.

Highland Perthshire short-term let control area

Residents of Highland and eastern Perthshire are being asked to offer their views on council plans to introduce a short-term let control area in the region.

In May, Perth and Kinross Council voted to introduce the area, which will result in homeowners having to apply for planning permission to convert their homes into a short-term let.

Only flat owners currently have to seek planning permission for the change.

This consultation stage is to seek views of the residents, businesses and communities about the proposal.

Responses will be reported back to the council for their consideration.

