Man, 46, suffers serious injuries in Dundee attack

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack in Dundee.

Police were made aware of a man having been injured on Craigowan Road, in Charleston, at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are treating the incident as a serious assault.

Appeal for information after Craigowan Road attack

Detective Constable Ben Robertson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing for information from the public to find out how this man received these injuries.

“Officers will be carrying out patrols in the area, and anyone with concerns can approach them.

“If anyone was in the area around that time and saw anything suspicious, please contact police.

“Anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage should check to see if they have captured anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 3069 of October 26.