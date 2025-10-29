Perth boutique hotel plan set to go ahead despite £1 council building’s ‘high vulnerability’ to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth boutique hotel plan set to go ahead despite £1 council building’s ‘high vulnerability’ to flooding

The basement jail cells, court room and former council chambers would become visitor attractions as part of the plans for 1-2 High Street, Perth

By Morag Lindsay
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
Perth and Kinross Councill agreed to sell the 1-5 High Street building to a hotel developer for £1. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Planners say a developer should be allowed to turn Perth’s former council offices into a 74-bed boutique hotel, despite expert warnings about flood dangers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and the council’s own flood team have both objected to the proposal for 1-5 High Street.

They are particularly concerned about a plan to include bedrooms on the ground floor.

But the developer says losing that bed space would make the entire project “unviable”.

And planners say this could be the council’s only chance of securing a use for the long-vacant landmark.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of the planning committee says: “The proposed use as a hotel appears to be the only realistic option.

“On this basis, if the building cannot be used as a hotel there is a significant likelihood that it will remain disused in the long term.”

Perth council hotel plans have been years in the making

Planners will recommend councillors approve a change of use application from London-based Lock Terrace Ltd when the committee meets next week.

It is the latest twist in the saga of the former municipal buildings on the corner of the High Street and Tay Street.

1-5 High Street, Perth, with Perth and Kinross Council offices across street
The building is across the street from the current Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Google

Councillors voted to offload the B-listed former district court and registry offices for £1 in October 2020.

By then they had already lain largely empty for 12 years.

However, The Courier revealed earlier this year that the preferred bidder, Henley Homes, had collapsed with debts of £67 million.

The council went on to sign a development lease with Rogue City Hotels, part of the Henley group.

But Rogue City was dissolved in July after another of its venues, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch, went into administration with debts of £4m.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites, a traditional two storey stone hotel building at Kinloch Rannoch
Rogue City also owned the Dunalastair Hotel Suites. Image: Graham + Sibbald

And it’s a third company, Lock Terrace, fronted by two former Henley Homes officers, which is now named on the planning application.

Public will be able to visit jail cells if plans go ahead

The goal is to refurbish the building as a 74-bedroom hotel, with a landscaped rear courtyard.

Principal rooms and their historic and architectural features would be protected.

And the surviving basement jail cells, along with the courtroom and council chamber would be preserved as a visitor attraction, with managed public access.

The existing rear 1930s extension would be remodelled, with two additional
storeys added via a roof extension.

Architect drawing showing front of building with tall windows and turrets
Drawings submitted with the planning application. Image: JM Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

 

Architect drawings showing four storey hotel rooms to rear for traditional frontage
Plans for the rear of the building at 1-5 High Street. Perth. Image: JM Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

The report to the planning committee says the building is currently classified as “low vulnerability” on flood maps.

However, turning it into a hotel would shift it to “high vulnerability”.

And neither Sepa nor the flood team are satisfied with the arrangements for getting people to safety during a flood event.

However, the report goes on to state that alternative uses for the building are “extremely limited”.

And it advises councillors: “It is considered in this case that the proposed change of use is acceptable on the basis of the proposed flood mitigation measures, and the positive economic impact of the development, including the retention and sustainable reuse of a prominent, long-term vacant listed building in the city centre.”

The Sepa objection means the Scottish Government will still have the final say on the project if the planning committee approves the change of use next week.

