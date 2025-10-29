Perth boutique hotel plan set to go ahead despite £1 council building’s ‘high vulnerability’ to flooding

Planners say a developer should be allowed to turn Perth’s former council offices into a 74-bed boutique hotel, despite expert warnings about flood dangers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and the council’s own flood team have both objected to the proposal for 1-5 High Street.

They are particularly concerned about a plan to include bedrooms on the ground floor.

But the developer says losing that bed space would make the entire project “unviable”.

And planners say this could be the council’s only chance of securing a use for the long-vacant landmark.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of the planning committee says: “The proposed use as a hotel appears to be the only realistic option.

“On this basis, if the building cannot be used as a hotel there is a significant likelihood that it will remain disused in the long term.”

Perth council hotel plans have been years in the making

Planners will recommend councillors approve a change of use application from London-based Lock Terrace Ltd when the committee meets next week.

It is the latest twist in the saga of the former municipal buildings on the corner of the High Street and Tay Street.

Councillors voted to offload the B-listed former district court and registry offices for £1 in October 2020.

By then they had already lain largely empty for 12 years.

However, The Courier revealed earlier this year that the preferred bidder, Henley Homes, had collapsed with debts of £67 million.

The council went on to sign a development lease with Rogue City Hotels, part of the Henley group.

But Rogue City was dissolved in July after another of its venues, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch, went into administration with debts of £4m.

And it’s a third company, Lock Terrace, fronted by two former Henley Homes officers, which is now named on the planning application.

Public will be able to visit jail cells if plans go ahead

The goal is to refurbish the building as a 74-bedroom hotel, with a landscaped rear courtyard.

Principal rooms and their historic and architectural features would be protected.

And the surviving basement jail cells, along with the courtroom and council chamber would be preserved as a visitor attraction, with managed public access.

The existing rear 1930s extension would be remodelled, with two additional

storeys added via a roof extension.

The report to the planning committee says the building is currently classified as “low vulnerability” on flood maps.

However, turning it into a hotel would shift it to “high vulnerability”.

And neither Sepa nor the flood team are satisfied with the arrangements for getting people to safety during a flood event.

However, the report goes on to state that alternative uses for the building are “extremely limited”.

And it advises councillors: “It is considered in this case that the proposed change of use is acceptable on the basis of the proposed flood mitigation measures, and the positive economic impact of the development, including the retention and sustainable reuse of a prominent, long-term vacant listed building in the city centre.”

The Sepa objection means the Scottish Government will still have the final say on the project if the planning committee approves the change of use next week.