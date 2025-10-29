Legend of Dundee’s Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Legend of Dundee’s Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service

Marlyn Duncan has been on hand to keep members refreshed at the Fairmuir Social Club since 1978.

By James Simpson
Marlyn Duncan has retired from serving customers at the Fairmuir Social Club in Dundee.
Marlyn Duncan has retired from serving customers at the Fairmuir Social Club. Image: Supplied

A Dundee bar manager has called time on her career after 47 years pulling pints.

Marlyn Duncan, a stalwart of Fairmuir Social Club, has witnessed plenty of changes since starting part-time in 1978.

Speaking to The Courier, the Coldside reflected on how a part-time job in her twenties became her full-time career.

She said: “I just went up one night with my mum and dad and got introduced to the manager.

Marlyn started pulling pints in 1978. Image: Supplied
She later became assistant manager, and then manager in 2012. Image: Supplied

“It was the first night of the big lounge opening – and he started me the following week just helping out.

“My parents knew the manager, John Clenaghan, who started the club.

“He asked if I was interested in doing a shift now and again.

“I said I’d help out – and after that, he was never off the phone.”

Marlyn went full-time around 1982, later becoming assistant manager, before taking over as manager in 2012.

‘This has been such a big part of my life’ says retiring Dundee social club boss

“I’m 74 now, so I think I’ve done my time,” she laughed.

“This has been such a big part of my life. When I started, it was only 27 pence a pint.”

While best known for her front-of-house charm, she also handled plenty of behind-the-scenes work, from cleaning pipes to running the cellar.

The 74-year-old claims to have pulled more than a thousand pints. Image: Supplied

Her dedication was honoured with a surprise party organised by her granddaughter, son, and sister, and attended by many former colleagues.

“I didn’t know anything about it – it was a big surprise,” Marlyn said

“It was very emotional – both the party on Saturday and my final shift on Sunday. I was also presented with a cheque.”

A surprise party was held to celebrate Marlyn’s retirement. Image: Supplied

Although stepping away from the bar, Marlyn isn’t saying goodbye for good.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’ve had the same routine for so many years. I’m going to

Australia in March for four weeks – that’s something to look forward to. I’ll definitely still go back in a social capacity.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
Kai Groborz appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim's brother tells teacher: 'My sister was…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Attempted murder' at Fife petrol station
The owner of Newport deli Fig and Fromage, Eleanor Whitby, with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte.
Newport deli 'thrilled' as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in…
Gary Todd, 41.
Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance…
Dundee University
Dundee University reveal 'remarkable' rise in new students
2
Danielle McKenna at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire woman found guilty of assaulting children in her care
To go with story by Isla Glen. First person bus piece Picture shows; Stirling to Fort William Ember bus journey. Stirling/Fort William. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 25/06/2025
Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh
The roof of the block damaged by a fire on Baldovan Terrace, Dundee.
Shocked Dundee residents tell of escape from burning tenements amid fears for their homes

Conversation