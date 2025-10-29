Legend of Dundee’s Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service

A Dundee bar manager has called time on her career after 47 years pulling pints.

Marlyn Duncan, a stalwart of Fairmuir Social Club, has witnessed plenty of changes since starting part-time in 1978.

Speaking to The Courier, the Coldside reflected on how a part-time job in her twenties became her full-time career.

She said: “I just went up one night with my mum and dad and got introduced to the manager.

“It was the first night of the big lounge opening – and he started me the following week just helping out.

“My parents knew the manager, John Clenaghan, who started the club.

“He asked if I was interested in doing a shift now and again.

“I said I’d help out – and after that, he was never off the phone.”

Marlyn went full-time around 1982, later becoming assistant manager, before taking over as manager in 2012.

‘This has been such a big part of my life’ says retiring Dundee social club boss

“I’m 74 now, so I think I’ve done my time,” she laughed.

“This has been such a big part of my life. When I started, it was only 27 pence a pint.”

While best known for her front-of-house charm, she also handled plenty of behind-the-scenes work, from cleaning pipes to running the cellar.

Her dedication was honoured with a surprise party organised by her granddaughter, son, and sister, and attended by many former colleagues.

“I didn’t know anything about it – it was a big surprise,” Marlyn said

“It was very emotional – both the party on Saturday and my final shift on Sunday. I was also presented with a cheque.”

Although stepping away from the bar, Marlyn isn’t saying goodbye for good.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’ve had the same routine for so many years. I’m going to

Australia in March for four weeks – that’s something to look forward to. I’ll definitely still go back in a social capacity.”