New Channel 4 thriller being filmed in Carse of Gowrie cafe

Filming is underway for a new six-episode drama series at a Carse of Gowrie cafe.

The Horseshoe Cafe near Inchture has been closed to allow the filming of Maya, which stars BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy Haggard.

Cones have been set up across the entrance to the venue’s car park, and two production lorries are visible from the nearby B953.

Several vehicles, large tents and ramps have also been moved into a grassy field just north of the cafe.

Closures have been implemented on a 700-yard stretch of the B953 to the north of Inchture when filming takes place.

The affected section is between the roundabout near the A90 eastbound on-ramp and the Baledgarno turn-off.

A closure will also be put in place from around 4pm to 2am on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

It follows a 12-hour closure on Monday.

Residents living on the B953 were warned of the disruption in a letter seen by The Courier.

The letter, attributed to Two Brothers Pictures and Newdles Productions Limited, said there would be filming of “interior and exterior shots at the Horseshoe Cafe”.

It said residents would still have access to their properties at all times.

It also warned of possible delays.

Crews arrive at Carse of Gowrie cafe

Local resident Allan Brown, 71, said he had found out about the plans when he ventured down to the cafe.

He said: “I went down on Wednesday or Thursday last week for a coffee and some chocolate cake.

“The trucks were there with their doors open and I got some cake curtsey of Channel 4.”

Haggard is also the writer behind Maya, which also stars Bella Ramsay and Tobias Menzies.

The drama is predominantly being filmed in Glasgow.

Channel 4 says it will tell the story of single mum Anna (Haggard) and her teenage daughter Maya (Ramsay).

They are forced into witness protection after facing a “dangerous threat” and move from London to a “small rural town”.

A Channel 4 statement added: “As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous and calculating figure from their past.”

Channel 4 describes the drama as an “unmissable psychological thriller”.

Maya is one of several productions to descend on Tayside and Fife in recent months, with filming for Joel Coen’s Jack of Spades taking place in Culross in September.

The production company behind Maya has been approached for comment.