New Channel 4 thriller being filmed in Carse of Gowrie cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New Channel 4 thriller being filmed in Carse of Gowrie cafe

Filming has been taking place at the Horseshoe Cafe.

By Finn Nixon
Scenes for Channel 4 series Maya being filmed at the Horseshoe Cafe near Inchture.
Scenes for Channel 4 series Maya are being filmed at the Horseshoe Cafe near Inchture. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Filming is underway for a new six-episode drama series at a Carse of Gowrie cafe.

The Horseshoe Cafe near Inchture has been closed to allow the filming of Maya, which stars BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy Haggard.

Cones have been set up across the entrance to the venue’s car park, and two production lorries are visible from the nearby B953.

Several vehicles, large tents and ramps have also been moved into a grassy field just north of the cafe.

Closures have been implemented on a 700-yard stretch of the B953 to the north of Inchture when filming takes place.

The affected section is between the roundabout near the A90 eastbound on-ramp and the Baledgarno turn-off.

The Horseshoe Cafe has been closed for 10 days. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Cones at the entrance to the cafe. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Production lorries have been parked near the site. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A closure will also be put in place from around 4pm to 2am on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

It follows a 12-hour closure on Monday.

Residents living on the B953 were warned of the disruption in a letter seen by The Courier.

The letter, attributed to Two Brothers Pictures and Newdles Productions Limited, said there would be filming of “interior and exterior shots at the Horseshoe Cafe”.

It said residents would still have access to their properties at all times.

It also warned of possible delays.

Crews arrive at Carse of Gowrie cafe

Local resident Allan Brown, 71, said he had found out about the plans when he ventured down to the cafe.

He said: “I went down on Wednesday or Thursday last week for a coffee and some chocolate cake.

“The trucks were there with their doors open and I got some cake curtsey of Channel 4.”

Haggard is also the writer behind Maya, which also stars Bella Ramsay and Tobias Menzies.

Crews have set up tents on a grassy field. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Closures are in place on the B953 near Inchture. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The drama is predominantly being filmed in Glasgow.

Channel 4 says it will tell the story of single mum Anna (Haggard) and her teenage daughter Maya (Ramsay).

They are forced into witness protection after facing a “dangerous threat” and move from London to a “small rural town”.

A Channel 4 statement added: “As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous and calculating figure from their past.”

Channel 4 describes the drama as an “unmissable psychological thriller”.

Maya is one of several productions to descend on Tayside and Fife in recent months, with filming for Joel Coen’s Jack of Spades taking place in Culross in September.

The production company behind Maya has been approached for comment.

More from News

Fire crews called to the Royal Hotel in Bridge of Allan
Five fire crews called to incident at former Bridge of Allan hotel
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring
Joseph Beaver was caught with a cannabis cultivation.
Hitler-praising Instagram posts drew police to Dundee dealer's £50k drug enterprise
Cars outside Dunfermline Athletic FC stadium East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic parking restrictions considered amid residents' matchday woes
The carer took the young person to a concert without approval. Image: Shutterstock
Kirkcaldy carer sacked after drinking booze while taking vulnerable young person to gig
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
20
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media…
8
Police blocking the A923 between Dundee and Coupar Angus. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Six people hurt after crash between Dundee and Coupar Angus
The lift on the east side of the Forthside Bridge has been out of order for some time. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling footbridge lift still out of order despite repair promise
The attack happened on Craigowan Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 46, suffers serious injuries in Dundee attack

Conversation