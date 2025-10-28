Dunfermline Athletic parking restrictions considered amid residents’ matchday woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic parking restrictions considered amid residents’ matchday woes

People living near East End Park have spoken of being trapped in their streets during home games as fans' cars block driveways.

By Claire Warrender
Cars outside Dunfermline Athletic FC stadium East End Park
Streets surrounding East End Park in Dunfermline are busy with cars on match days. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Plans to introduce parking restrictions on roads near Dunfermline Athletic’s stadium are to be considered by Fife Council.

Residents living near East End Park have spoken of being trapped at home on match days.

Some have even experienced abusive behaviour from football fans who have blocked driveways with their cars.

East End Park, home of Dunfermline Athletic FC.
East End Park, home of Dunfermline Athletic FC. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Dunfermline Central councillor, Aude Boubaker-Calder, says many have simply had enough.

Dunfermline AFC currently sit sixth in the Scottish Championship League table.

And along with top-placed St Johnstone, they attract by far the biggest crowd of any Championship side.

Ms Boubaker-Calder says this has had a knock-on effect for residents in Halbeath Road, Garvock, Appin Crescent and other streets for some time.

However, this year’s pavement parking ban has exacerbated matters.

Resident-only permits are among the measures to be looked at.

‘Dreading match days’

Councillors on Dunfermline City Area Committee unanimously agreed to a workshop to discuss ways to alleviate matchday pressures.

Other options include enhanced park-and-ride facilities with shuttle buses, restricted access to some streets and better signage.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said: “When we lived close to the stadium I remember dreading match days.

Aude Boubaker-Calder.
Dunfermline councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder called for parking restrictions near Dunfermline Athletic’s stadium. Image: Supplied.

“We would avoid using our car altogether because we knew if we left there was no guarantee we would get parked anywhere near our home again.

“That’s not right. No one should feel trapped in their own street.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor said the introduction of parking measures is about “fairness, safety and respect for the community”.

She was backed by her SNP colleague Derek Glen, who praised the Pars for their “excellent community contribution”.

Dunfermline parking issues ‘not club’s fault’

He said: “A large crowd generates elevated parking demand.

“I appreciate it’s only for 20 match days per season, it’s not the club’s fault and it’s a nice problem to have.

“I know there have been previous attempts to address this.

“However, this year residents feel additional pressures on parking at all times as a result of the pavement parking ban.

“While that’s a welcome step forward in terms of prioritising pedestrians, parents with prams and those with mobility needs, we should also be cognisant of the knock-on consequence for car users.”

Dunfermline Athletic will be invited to take part in discussions, along with community members.

