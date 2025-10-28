Dunfermline Athletic parking restrictions considered amid residents’ matchday woes

Plans to introduce parking restrictions on roads near Dunfermline Athletic’s stadium are to be considered by Fife Council.

Residents living near East End Park have spoken of being trapped at home on match days.

Some have even experienced abusive behaviour from football fans who have blocked driveways with their cars.

And Dunfermline Central councillor, Aude Boubaker-Calder, says many have simply had enough.

Dunfermline AFC currently sit sixth in the Scottish Championship League table.

And along with top-placed St Johnstone, they attract by far the biggest crowd of any Championship side.

Ms Boubaker-Calder says this has had a knock-on effect for residents in Halbeath Road, Garvock, Appin Crescent and other streets for some time.

However, this year’s pavement parking ban has exacerbated matters.

Resident-only permits are among the measures to be looked at.

‘Dreading match days’

Councillors on Dunfermline City Area Committee unanimously agreed to a workshop to discuss ways to alleviate matchday pressures.

Other options include enhanced park-and-ride facilities with shuttle buses, restricted access to some streets and better signage.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said: “When we lived close to the stadium I remember dreading match days.

“We would avoid using our car altogether because we knew if we left there was no guarantee we would get parked anywhere near our home again.

“That’s not right. No one should feel trapped in their own street.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor said the introduction of parking measures is about “fairness, safety and respect for the community”.

She was backed by her SNP colleague Derek Glen, who praised the Pars for their “excellent community contribution”.

Dunfermline parking issues ‘not club’s fault’

He said: “A large crowd generates elevated parking demand.

“I appreciate it’s only for 20 match days per season, it’s not the club’s fault and it’s a nice problem to have.

“I know there have been previous attempts to address this.

“However, this year residents feel additional pressures on parking at all times as a result of the pavement parking ban.

“While that’s a welcome step forward in terms of prioritising pedestrians, parents with prams and those with mobility needs, we should also be cognisant of the knock-on consequence for car users.”

Dunfermline Athletic will be invited to take part in discussions, along with community members.