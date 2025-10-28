Six people hurt after crash between Dundee and Coupar Angus

Six people have been hurt after a crash on the road between Dundee and Coupar Angus.

Four people have been taken to hospital, and two others treated at the scene, following the two-vehicle collision on the A923 near Pitcur.

Police shut the road both ways, but it has since reopened.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson, who was at the scene, said: “Police shut the road at the bends approaching Pitcur, coming from Dundee.

“An unmarked police car was parked by the road closed sign.

“I was unable to see the crash from my vantage point, but I could see a recovery truck from a distance, along with a queue of traffic.

“On the way there, I passed an incident response ambulance, two other ambulances and two police cars.”

Four people taken to Ninewells Hospital after A923 crash

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.48pm to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A923 heading towards Coupar Angus, near the Glen of Pitcur.

“Two ambulances and one special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.

“Four patients were transported to Ninewells Hospital, and two were treated at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.