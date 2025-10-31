Angus spooktacular: Glamis Castle Halloween event delights families and sells out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus spooktacular: Glamis Castle Halloween event delights families and sells out

Families braved Glamis Castle for the Ghosts at Glamis Halloween event, experiencing haunted tales and eerie fun in the heart of Scotland.

Ghosts at Glamis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ghosts at Glamis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries & Kenny Smith

Brave visitors were in high spirits at the annual Ghosts at Glamis event this Halloween.

Families experienced a spooky fright fest held in the ancient Glamis Castle.

The castle has over 650 years of history and a reputation for being one of Scotland’s most haunted places, and is said to be home to many spirits, including the legendary Grey Lady.

Steven Cummings, General Manager at Glamis Castle, says: “We’re thrilled to share that Ghosts at Glamis has completely sold out for 2025. This reimagined Halloween event invites visitors to discover the tales of some of Scotland’s most notorious ghosts as they take over Glamis Castle and promises to offer plenty of frightful fun in an iconic setting.”

For the event, the castle was transformed into a haunted, ghostly atmosphere with eerie sounds, jump scares and spooktacular lights.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the best moments.

The haunted children of the games room.
Organiser of the event, Events Manager Roy, is one of the guides on the spooky walk.
Jodie Russo mad nun.
Crowd in vaulted stone tunnel with orange smoke, red lighting and horned decorations at Ghosts at Glamis Halloween event, Glamis Castle.
Visitors crowd into a smoke-filled archway as eerie lights and horns set the scene during Ghosts at Glamis at Glamis Castle.
Ghosts at Glamis.
Elaine Marsden, the fortune teller.
Popular Halloween event Ghosts at Glamis returns.
Ghosts at Glamis.
People in arched stone room watching a glowing red coffin prop on the floor at Ghosts at Glamis, Glamis Castle.
Visitors pause in a vaulted cellar as a red-lit coffin flickers by the wall during Ghosts at Glamis at Glamis Castle.
Leanne Profit plague sufferer.
Spider women Barbara and Valerie.
Walk guide Clunie Kerr.
Ghosts at Glamis.
Skull and bones Halloween prop on black table with visitors in background at Ghosts at Glamis, Glamis Castle, Angus.
A grinning skull prop emerges from a tabletop of scattered bones as visitors watch on during Ghosts at Glamis inside the castle.
Marguerite McMichael.

 

