Angus spooktacular: Glamis Castle Halloween event delights families and sells out

Brave visitors were in high spirits at the annual Ghosts at Glamis event this Halloween.

Families experienced a spooky fright fest held in the ancient Glamis Castle.

The castle has over 650 years of history and a reputation for being one of Scotland’s most haunted places, and is said to be home to many spirits, including the legendary Grey Lady.

Steven Cummings, General Manager at Glamis Castle, says: “We’re thrilled to share that Ghosts at Glamis has completely sold out for 2025. This reimagined Halloween event invites visitors to discover the tales of some of Scotland’s most notorious ghosts as they take over Glamis Castle and promises to offer plenty of frightful fun in an iconic setting.”

For the event, the castle was transformed into a haunted, ghostly atmosphere with eerie sounds, jump scares and spooktacular lights.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the best moments.