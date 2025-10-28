Five fire crews called to incident at former Bridge of Allan hotel

Five fire crews were called to a former hotel in Bridge of Allan.

Firefighters were called to the Royal Hotel on Henderson Street just before 4pm on Tuesday.

Four appliances were called to the scene, as well as a height appliance.

As of 6pm, two of the appliances remained at the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm why they are in attendance.

An eyewitness told The Courier that smoke could be seen coming from the building.

On Facebook, Bridge of Allan Community Council advised residents to avoid the area.

They also said that the building was not on fire, and that the smell of smoke was quickly reported to the fire service.

The C-listed building has remained closed for five years and, in July, was broken into by youths.

The incident caused local councillors to call for action to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

MSP says Bridge of Allan incident was ‘a matter of time’

Scottish Conservative Mid-Scotland & Fife MSP, Alexander Stewart MSP has previously highlighted the safety concerns for the building.

He said: “In parliament on Tuesday afternoon I was alerted to, and deeply concerned by, reports of fire appliances arriving at the site of the former Royal Hotel in my home town.

“As the premises have stood empty five years now, I fear it was only a matter of time before we saw activity such as this.

“The safety of unattended buildings such as this are also of huge concern, especially regarding potential vandalism or by the deterioration of internal or external structure.

“Mercifully, nobody has been hurt on this occasion.

“It is to the credit of Fairview’s staff on site this afternoon for a safety visit, that they were able to detect the smell of smoke and report this quickly to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who are doing a sterling job with their investigations.”

