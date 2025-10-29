Perthshire solar farm rejection declared ‘victory for common sense’

Controversial plans for a solar farm on the edge of a Perthshire town have been blocked by Holyrood.

The Coupar Angus scheme was rejected by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee almost two years ago.

The developer behind the Markethill solar farm project appealed to Scottish Ministers to let it go ahead.

However, they have now sided with councillors and say planning permission should be refused.

And they say the scheme needs to be viewed in the context of other renewable energy projects in the Coupar Angus area.

Their ruling says: “When considered in cumulation with other approved development, the Scottish Ministers… consider the proposal raises landscape and visual impact issues, eroding local distinctiveness of landscape character and impacting the visual integrity of the area.”

Hundreds objected to Coupar Angus solar farm plans

The planning application from Coupar Two Ltd was for a 49.9MW solar farm on land 130 metres south-east of the Coupar Angus substation on Pleasance Road.

It received 173 objections.

Councillors refused permission in December 2023 after hearing it would stretch to the size of 90 international rugby pitches, less than half a mile from the centre of Coupar Angus.

Applicant Vickram Mirchandani of Coupar Two Ltd took his case to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

The firm argued there was “an overwhelming case in support of sustaining this appeal”.

The application was the second for the site.

A previous proposal – submitted by the same London-based developer – was unanimously refused by councillors in February 2023.

It attracted 145 objections.

Murdo Fraser MSP welcomed the latest decision, saying: “For once, common sense has prevailed.”

He added: “I am sure many local residents will be delighted with this outcome.”

Second Coupar Angus solar farm in Holyrood hands

Councillors voted to object to another large-scale energy development on farmland between Burrelton and Coupar Angus in May.

Developer Sirius EcoDev (Stirling) Ltd is planning a mix of solar panels and battery storage for the 105-hectare site at Keithick.

Due to its size it will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, rather than Perth and Kinross Council.

The council objection means a public inquiry will have to be held.

Perth and Kinross Council said in May it was awaiting the outcome of the Markethill appeal before deciding on another major solar farm project planned for Kinnon Park, near Methven.