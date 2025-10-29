Perthshire solar farm rejection declared ‘victory for common sense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire solar farm rejection declared ‘victory for common sense’

Scottish Ministers said Perth and Kinross Council was right to refuse the Markethill solar farm planned for Coupar Angus

By Morag Lindsay
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group protested against the Markethill solar farm plans in Coupar Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Controversial plans for a solar farm on the edge of a Perthshire town have been blocked by Holyrood.

The Coupar Angus scheme was rejected by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee almost two years ago.

The developer behind the Markethill solar farm project appealed to Scottish Ministers to let it go ahead.

However, they have now sided with councillors and say planning permission should be refused.

And they say the scheme needs to be viewed in the context of other renewable energy projects in the Coupar Angus area.

Map showing location of Markethill solar farm
The Markethill solar farm application was for farmland close to Coupar Angus

Their ruling says: “When considered in cumulation with other approved development, the Scottish Ministers… consider the proposal raises landscape and visual impact issues, eroding local distinctiveness of landscape character and impacting the visual integrity of the area.”

Hundreds objected to Coupar Angus solar farm plans

The planning application from Coupar Two Ltd was for a 49.9MW solar farm on land 130 metres south-east of the Coupar Angus substation on Pleasance Road.

It received 173 objections.

Councillors refused permission in December 2023 after hearing it would stretch to the size of 90 international rugby pitches, less than half a mile from the centre of Coupar Angus.

Applicant Vickram Mirchandani of Coupar Two Ltd took his case to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

The firm argued there was “an overwhelming case in support of sustaining this appeal”.

rows of solar panels on grassland
The council objected to the Coupar Angus solar farm application

The application was the second for the site.

A previous proposal – submitted by the same London-based developer – was unanimously refused by councillors in February 2023.

It attracted 145 objections.

Murdo Fraser MSP welcomed the latest decision, saying: “For once, common sense has prevailed.”

He added: “I am sure many local residents will be delighted with this outcome.”

Second Coupar Angus solar farm in Holyrood hands

Councillors voted to object to another large-scale energy development on farmland between Burrelton and Coupar Angus in May.

Developer Sirius EcoDev (Stirling) Ltd is planning a mix of solar panels and battery storage for the 105-hectare site at Keithick.

Due to its size it will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, rather than Perth and Kinross Council.

The council objection means a public inquiry will have to be held.

Perth and Kinross Council said in May it was awaiting the outcome of the Markethill appeal before deciding on another major solar farm project planned for Kinnon Park, near Methven.

Conversation