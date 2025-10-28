Several emergency vehicles on scene as Dundee street closed off

Emergency services were called to an incident on a Dundee street on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to Baldovan Terrace just before 6pm in the evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two appliances were initially called to the street.

This was later upgraded to four appliances and a height appliance.

At least three police cars were also in attendance, with the street cordoned off for drivers.

It has not been confirmed what has taken place.

As of 9.30pm on Tuesday, appliances remained on the street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call came at 5.45pm on Tuesday to an incident on Baldovan Terrace.

“Initially, two appliances attended and that has been upscaled to four, as well as a height appliance.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

