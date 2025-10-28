Several emergency vehicles on scene as Dundee street closed off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Several emergency vehicles on scene as Dundee street closed off

Baldovan Terrace has been closed off for drivers, with several emergency vehicles in attendance.

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency services called to Baldovan Terrace
Fire crew members were called to Baldovan Terrace on Tuesday evening. Image: Gillian Law

Emergency services were called to an incident on a Dundee street on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to Baldovan Terrace just before 6pm in the evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two appliances were initially called to the street.

This was later upgraded to four appliances and a height appliance.

At least three police cars were also in attendance, with the street cordoned off for drivers.

It has not been confirmed what has taken place.

As of 9.30pm on Tuesday, appliances remained on the street.

Several emergency vehicles are in attendance. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The road has been closed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police and fire crews were called to the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call came at 5.45pm on Tuesday to an incident on Baldovan Terrace.

“Initially, two appliances attended and that has been upscaled to four, as well as a height appliance.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee gang conviction prompts call for Scotland-wide grooming task force
Fire crews called to the Royal Hotel in Bridge of Allan
Five fire crews called to incident at former Bridge of Allan hotel
Scenes for Channel 4 series Maya being filmed at the Horseshoe Cafe near Inchture.
New Channel 4 thriller being filmed in Carse of Gowrie cafe
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring
Joseph Beaver was caught with a cannabis cultivation.
Hitler-praising Instagram posts drew police to Dundee dealer's £50k drug enterprise
Cars outside Dunfermline Athletic FC stadium East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic parking restrictions considered amid residents' matchday woes
3
The carer took the young person to a concert without approval. Image: Shutterstock
Kirkcaldy carer sacked after drinking booze while taking vulnerable young person to gig
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
20
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser cleared by police over Rangers manager social media…
10
Police blocking the A923 between Dundee and Coupar Angus. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Six people hurt after crash between Dundee and Coupar Angus

Conversation