Tickets to go on general sale for Dundee dance festival doof in the Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tickets to go on general sale for Dundee dance festival doof in the Park

Hannah Laing's event is coming back to Camperdown Park in 2026.

By Isla Glen
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography

Tickets for Dundee dance festival, doof in the Park, are set to go on general sale this week.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is bringing the event back to Camperdown Park on July 4 2026.

It comes after the success of the first staging of the event this year.

The former Harris Academy pupil has already sold 10,000 early bird tickets for the festival.

Now, tickets will go on general sale at 10am this Friday (October 31).

Hannah Laing’s doof in the Park festival is returning. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In a post on Instagram, Hannah said: “doof in the Park 2025 was special for so many people. The artists, the fans, the city…

“So of course… doof in the park July 4 2026!

“General sale tickets go live this Friday 31st Oct @ 10am.

“We’ve already sold 10,000 early bird tickets with no line-up announced yet.”

More from News

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with…
Kenny's Music has closed in Dunfermline
Dunfermline music shop shuts as firm collapses despite 'record sales'
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography
'Predatory' Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling
The 2024 St Andrews Big Hoolie on South Street
St Andrews Big Hoolie: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks
Emergency services called to Baldovan Terrace
Firefighters tackle blaze in Dundee tenement building
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography
Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman's 'brake checks' on A90 near Perth
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Perthshire solar farm rejection declared 'victory for common sense'
The fire engine from Dundee which has been donated to Nablus in the West Bank.
EXCLUSIVE: UK Government challenges Israel over seized Dundee fire engine donated to Palestine
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography
£100k lottery boost secures future of Angus Rugby Academy for next three years
Hannah Laing performing at doof in the Park. Image: Josef Hall Photography
Stirling £3.3m supply teacher spend sparks call for more permanent posts

Conversation