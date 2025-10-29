Tickets to go on general sale for Dundee dance festival doof in the Park

Tickets for Dundee dance festival, doof in the Park, are set to go on general sale this week.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is bringing the event back to Camperdown Park on July 4 2026.

It comes after the success of the first staging of the event this year.

The former Harris Academy pupil has already sold 10,000 early bird tickets for the festival.

Now, tickets will go on general sale at 10am this Friday (October 31).

In a post on Instagram, Hannah said: “doof in the Park 2025 was special for so many people. The artists, the fans, the city…

“So of course… doof in the park July 4 2026!

“General sale tickets go live this Friday 31st Oct @ 10am.

“We’ve already sold 10,000 early bird tickets with no line-up announced yet.”