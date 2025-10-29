Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance service

Supporters will hold a minute's applause for Gary Todd at this weekend's game against Morton.

By Neil Henderson
Gary Todd, 41.
Raith Rovers fan and Scottish Ambulance Service worker Gary Todd. Image: Raith Rovers FC SC/Facebook

A tribute is planned for a Raith Rovers season-ticket holder who died while on duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Fans are planning a minute’s applause for lifelong Rovers fan Gary Todd, 41, during this weekend’s game against Morton.

Gary died last Thursday during his work with the ambulance service.

In a post on Facebook, fans’ group Raith Rovers FC SC said: “Gary Todd, 41 years, of Kirkcaldy, died suddenly on Thursday October 23, while on duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Gary (AKA Toddy or GT) was a much-loved son, brother, partner and amazing friend to many.

Raith Rovers fan ‘will be hugely missed’

“He was a lifelong Raith Rovers supporter who brought love, friendship and laughter everywhere he went.

“He will be hugely missed and never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.”

The post added: “On Saturday November 1, during the Raith v Morton game, we’d like to invite all fans at the match to join us in an applause during the 41st minute to respect and remember our fallen Rovers brother.”

Many fellow fans have posted their own tributes following the sad news.

One described Gary as “an absolute gentleman with a smile as big as his heart”.

Another wrote: “RIP Toddy, you were a true gent.”

Ambulance service ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of Gary Todd

One other tribute said: “A great guy, RIP Toddy, and get a win for him on Saturday, Rovers.”

A spokesman for Raith Rovers told The Courier: “Everyone at Raith Rovers is deeply saddened to hear of Gary’s passing.

“Gary was a dedicated supporter and season-ticket holder at Raith Rovers, and we all send our condolences to his loved ones.

“We hope that supporters will join in the minute’s applause on the 41st minute at this Saturday’s game vs Morton.”

A funeral notice says Gary died “suddenly and tragically in the line of duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service, while doing the job he loved”.

Kenny Freeburn, east regional director for the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
Kai Groborz appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim's brother tells teacher: 'My sister was…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Attempted murder' at Fife petrol station
The owner of Newport deli Fig and Fromage, Eleanor Whitby, with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte.
Newport deli 'thrilled' as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in…
Marlyn Duncan has retired from serving customers at the Fairmuir Social Club in Dundee.
Legend of Dundee's Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service
Dundee University
Dundee University reveal 'remarkable' rise in new students
2
Danielle McKenna at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire woman found guilty of assaulting children in her care
To go with story by Isla Glen. First person bus piece Picture shows; Stirling to Fort William Ember bus journey. Stirling/Fort William. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 25/06/2025
Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh
The roof of the block damaged by a fire on Baldovan Terrace, Dundee.
Shocked Dundee residents tell of escape from burning tenements amid fears for their homes

Conversation