Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance service

A tribute is planned for a Raith Rovers season-ticket holder who died while on duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Fans are planning a minute’s applause for lifelong Rovers fan Gary Todd, 41, during this weekend’s game against Morton.

Gary died last Thursday during his work with the ambulance service.

In a post on Facebook, fans’ group Raith Rovers FC SC said: “Gary Todd, 41 years, of Kirkcaldy, died suddenly on Thursday October 23, while on duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Gary (AKA Toddy or GT) was a much-loved son, brother, partner and amazing friend to many.

Raith Rovers fan ‘will be hugely missed’

“He was a lifelong Raith Rovers supporter who brought love, friendship and laughter everywhere he went.

“He will be hugely missed and never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.”

The post added: “On Saturday November 1, during the Raith v Morton game, we’d like to invite all fans at the match to join us in an applause during the 41st minute to respect and remember our fallen Rovers brother.”

Many fellow fans have posted their own tributes following the sad news.

One described Gary as “an absolute gentleman with a smile as big as his heart”.

Another wrote: “RIP Toddy, you were a true gent.”

Ambulance service ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of Gary Todd

One other tribute said: “A great guy, RIP Toddy, and get a win for him on Saturday, Rovers.”

A spokesman for Raith Rovers told The Courier: “Everyone at Raith Rovers is deeply saddened to hear of Gary’s passing.

“Gary was a dedicated supporter and season-ticket holder at Raith Rovers, and we all send our condolences to his loved ones.

“We hope that supporters will join in the minute’s applause on the 41st minute at this Saturday’s game vs Morton.”

A funeral notice says Gary died “suddenly and tragically in the line of duty with the Scottish Ambulance Service, while doing the job he loved”.

Kenny Freeburn, east regional director for the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”