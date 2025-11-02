Gallery: Dundee hosts popular Templeton 10 mile road race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Dundee hosts popular Templeton 10 mile road race

Enjoy highlights from the Templeton 10 mile race held on Dundee’s scenic outskirts, popular with runners of all abilities.

Templeton 10 Mile Road Race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Templeton 10 Mile Road Race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Richard Hancox

The popular Templeton 10 Mile Race was held near Clatto Centre in Dundee on Sunday November 2, 2025.

The race consisted of quiet and scenic routes on the outskirts of Dundee, appealing to runners of all abilities.

David Webster, Vice Chairperson of Dundee Roadrunners, said ‘Now in its 40th year, the race continues to attract runners of a wide range of ages and abilities, from national-level athletes to those running 10 miles for the first time as part of their build-up to a half-marathon. One participant will turn 80 next year and is still going strong!’

Courier photographer Richard Hancox was there to capture the best moments.

Kevin Galbraith and Richard Bryce before the start Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The race marshals gather at the start before taking position around the route. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Family friends Brendon Howett and Scott Cunningham before the start. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Ann Reed, Caroline Hogarth, and Liz Johnston are all from Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Marti Spence (Vegan Runners UK) warming up before the race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Lachlan McGhie (Carnegie Harriers) stretching before the start. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Steven Mains getting ready to start. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Runners receive the race brief from a marshal before starting. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Runners all smiles as they set off on the Templeton 10 Mile Road Race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The start of the Templeton 10 Mile Road Race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Ryan Donald (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers) out on the road before finishing overall first. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Matthew Drummond (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers) out on the road before finishing overall second. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Russell Craig (Dundee Road Runners) arms up and running strong. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Adam Hart (Dundee road runners) out on the road before finishing overall third. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
James Fotheringham (Perth Road Runners) having a strong run. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Brendan Howett gives a thumbs up whilst running down the straight into Bridgefoot. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The downhill at the start of the Templeton 10 Mile Road Race that will take in country roads on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Neil Faulknor and David Stewart (Dundee Road Runners). Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Amanda Ayton was all smiles. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
David Dunleavey (Stratheden) running downhill towards Bridgefoot. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Kirsty Gibson (Dundee Road Runners) powers past our photographer. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Wendy Gordon gives a thumbs up. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Joy Gudgin (Carnegie Harriers) in front of Gaynor Thomson (Dundee Road Runners) out on the race route. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Craig and Christopher Sturrock jump and celebrate whilst running past with Bryan Milne (Dundee Road Runners) and Laura Anderson, Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Tracey Passway (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers) jumps and celebrates. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Lorraine Dunbar (Dundee Road Runners) smiles whilst passing the courier photographer. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Nicole Connelly waves and smiles whilst running the race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Tessa Ward (Perth Road Runners) going strong still towards the end of the race. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
A massive thumbs up from Paul McLaughlin. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Bright and smiling John Myerscough (Kinross Road Runners). Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Craig Lutton (Forfar Road Runners) flying along whilst out on the race route. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Denise Sweeney (Hidden Peaks Running) all smiles whilst racing. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

