Gallery: Dundee hosts popular Templeton 10 mile road race

The popular Templeton 10 Mile Race was held near Clatto Centre in Dundee on Sunday November 2, 2025.

The race consisted of quiet and scenic routes on the outskirts of Dundee, appealing to runners of all abilities.

David Webster, Vice Chairperson of Dundee Roadrunners, said ‘Now in its 40th year, the race continues to attract runners of a wide range of ages and abilities, from national-level athletes to those running 10 miles for the first time as part of their build-up to a half-marathon. One participant will turn 80 next year and is still going strong!’

Courier photographer Richard Hancox was there to capture the best moments.