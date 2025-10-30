Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?

A proposal for a new cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry was knocked back for a second time last week. Journalist Rebecca Baird will be in our comments section below on Friday between 10-11am to hear your thoughts.

By Rebecca Baird
Post Thumbnail

A proposal for a new speakeasy-themed cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry was rejected for the second time last week.

The application laid out plans to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street.

The bank shut in November 2023.

Proposed bar ‘Vault’ would have emulated London speakeasy bars and offered “a wide range of bespoke cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic”.

Craigie Bar owner Graham Bradley is behind the plans.

The application was first refused earlier this year.

Council officers said it did not conform with Dundee’s local development plan.

Inside the proposed Vault cocktail bar, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Plans for the proposed Vault cocktail bar, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Wilson/Paul.

A total of 14 objections were lodged against the application, including two petitions with six and nine valid signatures each.

They outlined concerns around increasing anti-social behaviour, excessive noise and a negative impact to residents’ quality of life.

In contrast, letters of support for the plans welcomed the potential for a more varied nightlife offering in the town to attract visitors.

They also highlighted the benefits of supporting smaller local businesses over chain premises.

Mr Bradley appealed the refusal, and the plans were reconsidered last week by Dundee City Council’s local review body.

The local review body is a committee of three councillors with the power to overturn officers’ decision.

But after further consideration, the committee decided to uphold the original refusal.

Do you agree with the decision to reject the proposal for a new bar at the Broughty Ferry site?

If not a bar, what would you like to see in its place?

Have your say in our comments section below and journalist Rebecca Baird will be replying between 10-11am on Friday

