Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?

A proposal for a new speakeasy-themed cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry was rejected for the second time last week.

The application laid out plans to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street.

The bank shut in November 2023.

Proposed bar ‘Vault’ would have emulated London speakeasy bars and offered “a wide range of bespoke cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic”.

Craigie Bar owner Graham Bradley is behind the plans.

The application was first refused earlier this year.

Council officers said it did not conform with Dundee’s local development plan.

A total of 14 objections were lodged against the application, including two petitions with six and nine valid signatures each.

They outlined concerns around increasing anti-social behaviour, excessive noise and a negative impact to residents’ quality of life.

In contrast, letters of support for the plans welcomed the potential for a more varied nightlife offering in the town to attract visitors.

They also highlighted the benefits of supporting smaller local businesses over chain premises.

Mr Bradley appealed the refusal, and the plans were reconsidered last week by Dundee City Council’s local review body.

The local review body is a committee of three councillors with the power to overturn officers’ decision.

But after further consideration, the committee decided to uphold the original refusal.

