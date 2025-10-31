Dundee City Council help fund London flights – but will this continue?

The Dundee airport to London route is party funded by Dundee City Council.

The local authority, alongside the UK and Scottish governments, back what is called a public service obligation (PSO).

This protects routes that boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

The operator of these routes receives public cash to plug the gap.

Loganair operates Dundee to London route

Loganair was awarded the £12.4 million contract to operate the PSO contract following a procurement process in 2023. It currently operates daily flights to Heathrow airport.

The contract was awarded on a 2+1+1 basis, with the initial two-year period in place from November 2023 to October 2025.

However, with Dundee City Council facing a multi-million pound shortfall ahead of setting the 2025/26 budget, consideration was given to removing its contribution to the PSO.

The proposal was put forward by council officers, who drafted a range of options the local authority could implement to save money.

A report on the proposal detailed that ending the PSO contribution would save DCC £133k in the 2025/2026 financial year. A further £320k would then be saved each year.

But the report also warned that it was unlikely financial support for the PSO from the UK and Scottish Governments would be available should DCC withdraw its financial contribution.

Loganair also indicated that if the PSO ended due to withdrawal of subsidy, the airline would simultaneously cease to operate the service.

And as the aircraft used for the route also operates on other services – including seasonal services to the Shetland and Orkney Islands – the withdrawal of the PSO would see these routes discontinued.

PSO contract discussed by councillors

The approved budget did not include the proposals to end the PSO.

However, given the initial two-year Loganair contract expired on October 29, the matter was placed on the agenda for this month’s city governance committee.

The matter was discussed in private – meaning the press and public were excluded from hearing the discussions.

But The Courier understands councillors voted to continue to paying the public service obligation.

Dundee City Council would not confirm the outcome the committee vote but said they were continuing discussions with the UK and Scottish governments.

A spokesperson for the local authority added: “Any announcement regarding the future of the PSO agreement for Dundee to London flights, which has previously been funded by Dundee City Council alongside the Scottish and UK governments, will be made in due course.

“We are engaging with the two governments as partners and await a final decision from them.”

When contacted by The Courier, Loganair said any comment on PSO tenders must be provided by the contracting authority.