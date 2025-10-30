Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council blunder delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council blunder delay

Councillors had been set to discuss the applications in September but the meeting was cancelled at the 11th hour.

By Laura Devlin
A view of the former car showroom on East Dock Street.
A view of the former car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A decision on plans for two new Dundee restaurants is set for next week after a council blunder forced it to be delayed.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will meet on Monday to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and Dock Street world buffet applications.

The former was submitted in May and sought permission for a drive-thru restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

Plans for the world buffet restaurant were unveiled in February when an application was lodged seeking permission to transform the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street.

The restaurant would be unlicensed, meaning it would not sell alcohol.

Hot World Cuisine, who recently secured permission to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet, are behind the plans.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

Decision was due in September

The two applications were previously placed on the agenda of the planning committee meeting scheduled for September 15.

Both developments had been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

However, the meeting was cancelled at the 11th hour after it emerged the incorrect version of reports drafted by officers had been published online.

A car showroom.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The reports outlined details of the applications, as well as information on objections and support submitted by the public, consultations undertaken with public bodies, and policy considerations.

At the time, Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “taken aback” by the blunder – adding that he had never seen it happen before in his 24 years on the council.

Applications attracted a raft of objections

Both applications have attracted a raft of objections.

The council report on the Riverside McDonald’s application details that more than two dozen letters have been lodged with the local authority objecting to the plans.

One was submitted by the West End Community Council, who raised concerns the restaurant would lead to traffic congestion.

Objectors also raised fears scavenging birds will be struck by planes landing and taking off at nearby Dundee Airport.

Image shows a plane landing at Dundee Airport.
Fears have been raised that scavenging birds will be struck by planes landing and taking off at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, the world buffet plans for the former Arnold Clark showroom also attracted 24 letters of objection.

One repeatedly raised concern was the apparent lack of parking at the site and the pressure this could put on the surrounding areas.

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.

