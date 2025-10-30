Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council blunder delay

A decision on plans for two new Dundee restaurants is set for next week after a council blunder forced it to be delayed.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will meet on Monday to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and Dock Street world buffet applications.

The former was submitted in May and sought permission for a drive-thru restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

Plans for the world buffet restaurant were unveiled in February when an application was lodged seeking permission to transform the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street.

The restaurant would be unlicensed, meaning it would not sell alcohol.

Hot World Cuisine, who recently secured permission to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet, are behind the plans.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

Decision was due in September

The two applications were previously placed on the agenda of the planning committee meeting scheduled for September 15.

Both developments had been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

However, the meeting was cancelled at the 11th hour after it emerged the incorrect version of reports drafted by officers had been published online.

The reports outlined details of the applications, as well as information on objections and support submitted by the public, consultations undertaken with public bodies, and policy considerations.

At the time, Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “taken aback” by the blunder – adding that he had never seen it happen before in his 24 years on the council.

Applications attracted a raft of objections

Both applications have attracted a raft of objections.

The council report on the Riverside McDonald’s application details that more than two dozen letters have been lodged with the local authority objecting to the plans.

One was submitted by the West End Community Council, who raised concerns the restaurant would lead to traffic congestion.

Objectors also raised fears scavenging birds will be struck by planes landing and taking off at nearby Dundee Airport.

Meanwhile, the world buffet plans for the former Arnold Clark showroom also attracted 24 letters of objection.

One repeatedly raised concern was the apparent lack of parking at the site and the pressure this could put on the surrounding areas.

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.