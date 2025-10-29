EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with NHS

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan is Police Scotland' longest serving divisional commander.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Neil Henderson

Fife’s top cop and Police Scotland’s longest serving divisional commander is to leave the force to take up a new role with the NHS.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan is to retire after nearly 32 years of service.

He leaves the force next month to take up a new role with NHS Lothian.

His successor is yet to be confirmed.

Mr McEwan joined the force as a 17-year-old in 1994, following both his father, Ronnie, a former chief superintendent, and brother Garry, Fife’s first divisional commander, into the force.

He rose to become chief inspector before succeeding his brother to become Fife’s divisional commander in 2018.

Police Scotland’s longest-serving Divisional Commander

During his tenure, the division has seen a number of high-profile criminal investigations, including the murders of Annie Temple and Ean Coutts, both in 2019.

More recently, the Fife division has brought sex offenders, including former Fife councillor David Graham, flasher Gavin Morrison and rapist Brandon Robb, to justice.

Mr McEwan has also been an advocate of the introduction of body-worn cameras for police officers.

Derek McEwan retires from the force after nearly 32 years.
Mr McEwan is to retire from the force after nearly 32 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He has also spoken publicly about what he has branded an unacceptable rise in attacks faced by his officers.

In December 2024, he revealed how he had increased the number of police in Fife armed with tasers due to increased violence.

However, he has also faced some challenges during his tenure, including the ongoing public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh in police custody in Kirkcaldy in 2015.

Derek McEwan retiring after nearly 32 years in the force

Mr McEwan’s officers have also faced some criticism over their handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant in November 2013 – an investigation which continues to this day.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier about his decision to retire, Mr McEwan 50, admitted he was reluctant to go, but said: “Sometimes it’s the right thing to do.”

He said: “I joined policing in Fife as a 17-year-old boy, and I’m honoured to be retiring nearly 32 years later as divisional commander of Fife.

“I love policing and love being a police officer.

“In all honesty, I probably don’t want to retire; however, sometimes it’s the right thing to do.

Mr McEwan attending the remembrance service in Cupar in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“With an opportunity to now work in another large public sector environment, it brings new challenges.

“I am incredibly proud to have been the divisional commander of so many hard-working police officers and police staff who make such a positive difference to our communities.

“Police officers can often be targeted and blamed for the wider actions of the criminal justice system.

“Much of that the police have little control over.

 ‘I love policing and being a police officer’

“I would hope that when the public next protest at the home address of registered sex offenders and ultimately be encouraged by the minority to shout abuse, throw stones, threaten and assault police officers doing their duty, those members of the public take a moment to remember that those same officers being assaulted are the officers who have worked so hard with victims in bringing these individuals to justice.”

He added: “The success of Police Scotland’s Fife Division comes from a passion and commitment to listen to and address the concerns of our communities through community policing.

“Localism is so vitally important to its success, and I would hope that when my successor is chosen, they will maintain that commitment.”

Mr McEwan has yet to confirm details of his new role.

