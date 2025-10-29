EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s top cop Derek McEwan retiring from Police Scotland for new job with NHS

Fife’s top cop and Police Scotland’s longest serving divisional commander is to leave the force to take up a new role with the NHS.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan is to retire after nearly 32 years of service.

He leaves the force next month to take up a new role with NHS Lothian.

His successor is yet to be confirmed.

Mr McEwan joined the force as a 17-year-old in 1994, following both his father, Ronnie, a former chief superintendent, and brother Garry, Fife’s first divisional commander, into the force.

He rose to become chief inspector before succeeding his brother to become Fife’s divisional commander in 2018.

Police Scotland’s longest-serving Divisional Commander

During his tenure, the division has seen a number of high-profile criminal investigations, including the murders of Annie Temple and Ean Coutts, both in 2019.

More recently, the Fife division has brought sex offenders, including former Fife councillor David Graham, flasher Gavin Morrison and rapist Brandon Robb, to justice.

Mr McEwan has also been an advocate of the introduction of body-worn cameras for police officers.

He has also spoken publicly about what he has branded an unacceptable rise in attacks faced by his officers.

In December 2024, he revealed how he had increased the number of police in Fife armed with tasers due to increased violence.

However, he has also faced some challenges during his tenure, including the ongoing public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh in police custody in Kirkcaldy in 2015.

Derek McEwan retiring after nearly 32 years in the force

Mr McEwan’s officers have also faced some criticism over their handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant in November 2013 – an investigation which continues to this day.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier about his decision to retire, Mr McEwan 50, admitted he was reluctant to go, but said: “Sometimes it’s the right thing to do.”

He said: “I joined policing in Fife as a 17-year-old boy, and I’m honoured to be retiring nearly 32 years later as divisional commander of Fife.

“I love policing and love being a police officer.

“In all honesty, I probably don’t want to retire; however, sometimes it’s the right thing to do.

“With an opportunity to now work in another large public sector environment, it brings new challenges.

“I am incredibly proud to have been the divisional commander of so many hard-working police officers and police staff who make such a positive difference to our communities.

“Police officers can often be targeted and blamed for the wider actions of the criminal justice system.

“Much of that the police have little control over.

‘I love policing and being a police officer’

“I would hope that when the public next protest at the home address of registered sex offenders and ultimately be encouraged by the minority to shout abuse, throw stones, threaten and assault police officers doing their duty, those members of the public take a moment to remember that those same officers being assaulted are the officers who have worked so hard with victims in bringing these individuals to justice.”

He added: “The success of Police Scotland’s Fife Division comes from a passion and commitment to listen to and address the concerns of our communities through community policing.

“Localism is so vitally important to its success, and I would hope that when my successor is chosen, they will maintain that commitment.”

Mr McEwan has yet to confirm details of his new role.