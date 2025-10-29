Dundee police chief wants to ‘move on’ from Kirkton riots as Halloween drone plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee police chief wants to ‘move on’ from Kirkton riots as Halloween drone plans revealed

Extra call handlers will also be rolled out in police control rooms on Friday.

By Finn Nixon
Police patrolling in Kirkton after the 2022 Halloween riots. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A top Dundee police officer says he wants to “move on” from the 2022 Kirkton Halloween riots after revealing more details about his plans to curb any disorder this year.

The force is once again launching Operation Moonbeam across Scotland to deal with issues over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Friday will mark three years since large groups went on the rampage in Kirkton – throwing fireworks, setting fires and damaging a school.

More than 30 people were charged over those events.

There have been further flashpoints on Halloween in 2023 and 2024, though any disorder has been on a much smaller scale.

Mayhem as fireworks are set off in Kirkton, Dundee in 2022.
While Police Scotland is taking steps to tackle any disorder that does occur this year, Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria – the Tayside area lead for Operation Moonbeam – believes it is time to “move on and forget”  about the events of three years ago.

He said: “Let’s hope we’ve put it to bed.

“The Kirkton community want to forget it, as do the local police officers there, and bring attention back to the good work being done in the whole city and how safe Dundee can be.

“It’s a part of history we all want to forget and stop highlighting.”

Dundee police to use ‘winning blueprint’ in Kirkton on Halloween

While he would not confirm the number of extra officers being deployed, CI Echevarria revealed some details about how local officers will tackle Halloween and Bonfire Night.

He said: “Last year was a winning blueprint and really successful with no incident of note.

“During the daytime, there will be officers carrying out high-visibility patrols in the whole city.

“We will have resources such as drone teams up in the Dundee area in the daytime hours.

“As the darkness comes in, we’ll have a larger number of officers out on foot patrol.

“And then we will have a public order element, a contingency in a reserve position that could be utilised if we do experience any disorder.

“Dundee City Council have been in there and identified all the void properties in the Kirkton area.

“Again, they’ve started to put shutters up on them as prevention for what has gone on in previous years.

“Our national control room resources are increased on these nights.

“There are extra call takers and dispatchers in the control rooms, and a dedicated Moonbeam control room set up.”

Extra call handlers to help tackle any disorder

Police have also been continuing to “build relationships” in the Kirkton community, including work with Baldragon Academy and St Paul’s Academy.

CI Echevarria added: “We have really grown strong ties with the community, and public confidence has increased in the police.

“That was proven last year when Halloween was a great community event with kids walking about the area, trick-or-treating safely.

“Our Moonbeam response focuses on the whole division, so these resources will patrol the wider areas.

“Our community officers are already visible in those areas in the run-up to Bonfire Night and Halloween.

“They will be absolutely visible on the night, so please speak to a police officer if you have any concerns.

“Officers will be in the area, so response times will be quick.

“But let’s hope like last year that there is nothing of note.”

Meanwhile, the council is hosting a community clear-up in Kirkton and St Mary’s in the lead-up to Halloween.

In addition to extra litter and debris removal by council staff, residents can dispose of unwanted items from outside their homes using a council skip at Balgowan Avenue between 9am and 3pm today (Wednesday) and at St Kilda Road in St Mary’s from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Conversation