Dundee police chief wants to ‘move on’ from Kirkton riots as Halloween drone plans revealed

A top Dundee police officer says he wants to “move on” from the 2022 Kirkton Halloween riots after revealing more details about his plans to curb any disorder this year.

The force is once again launching Operation Moonbeam across Scotland to deal with issues over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Friday will mark three years since large groups went on the rampage in Kirkton – throwing fireworks, setting fires and damaging a school.

More than 30 people were charged over those events.

There have been further flashpoints on Halloween in 2023 and 2024, though any disorder has been on a much smaller scale.

While Police Scotland is taking steps to tackle any disorder that does occur this year, Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria – the Tayside area lead for Operation Moonbeam – believes it is time to “move on and forget” about the events of three years ago.

He said: “Let’s hope we’ve put it to bed.

“The Kirkton community want to forget it, as do the local police officers there, and bring attention back to the good work being done in the whole city and how safe Dundee can be.

“It’s a part of history we all want to forget and stop highlighting.”

Dundee police to use ‘winning blueprint’ in Kirkton on Halloween

While he would not confirm the number of extra officers being deployed, CI Echevarria revealed some details about how local officers will tackle Halloween and Bonfire Night.

He said: “Last year was a winning blueprint and really successful with no incident of note.

“During the daytime, there will be officers carrying out high-visibility patrols in the whole city.

“We will have resources such as drone teams up in the Dundee area in the daytime hours.

“As the darkness comes in, we’ll have a larger number of officers out on foot patrol.

“And then we will have a public order element, a contingency in a reserve position that could be utilised if we do experience any disorder.

“Dundee City Council have been in there and identified all the void properties in the Kirkton area.

“Again, they’ve started to put shutters up on them as prevention for what has gone on in previous years.

“Our national control room resources are increased on these nights.

“There are extra call takers and dispatchers in the control rooms, and a dedicated Moonbeam control room set up.”

Extra call handlers to help tackle any disorder

Police have also been continuing to “build relationships” in the Kirkton community, including work with Baldragon Academy and St Paul’s Academy.

CI Echevarria added: “We have really grown strong ties with the community, and public confidence has increased in the police.

“That was proven last year when Halloween was a great community event with kids walking about the area, trick-or-treating safely.

“Our Moonbeam response focuses on the whole division, so these resources will patrol the wider areas.

“Our community officers are already visible in those areas in the run-up to Bonfire Night and Halloween.

“They will be absolutely visible on the night, so please speak to a police officer if you have any concerns.

“Officers will be in the area, so response times will be quick.

“But let’s hope like last year that there is nothing of note.”

Meanwhile, the council is hosting a community clear-up in Kirkton and St Mary’s in the lead-up to Halloween.

In addition to extra litter and debris removal by council staff, residents can dispose of unwanted items from outside their homes using a council skip at Balgowan Avenue between 9am and 3pm today (Wednesday) and at St Kilda Road in St Mary’s from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).