Montrose glamping guests will get a spectacular gander at 70,000 flying visitors to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Montrose glamping guests will get a spectacular gander at 70,000 flying visitors to Angus

A new small tourism development at Tayock on the edge of Montrose Basin will also include a dog park after being given the green light by Angus Council planning officials.

By Graham Brown
Migrating pink-footed geese fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Migrating pink-footed geese fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid

Glamping guests at a new Angus site are set to enjoy a close-up view of the area’s largest wildlife spectacle.

Angus Council planning officials have given the green light to a new tourism project at Tayock, on the outskirts of Montrose.

It will see the creation of four holiday cabins and a sauna bothy.

And the setting for the development on the edge of Montrose Basin will put visitors in the box seat for the arrival of 70,000 other arrivals on a flying visit to Angus.

Montrose glamping pods receive planning permission.
Glamping visitors will enjoy stunning views across Montrose Basin. Image: Supplied

Each year, huge numbers of pink-footed geese touch down at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

They make the 800-mile journey from Iceland and Greenland to the 750-hectare estuary.

It means around 20% of the world’s ‘pinkie’ population make Montrose their winter home.

The sight of tens of thousands of birds coming into roost on the basin is a major attraction.

Neither the Scottish Wildlife Trust or RSPB made any comment on the Tayock Farm application.

But Nature Scotland said it didn’t believe the proposal would adversely affect the Montrose Basin Special Protection Area.

They said: “It is considered that the development would sit relatively comfortably within the landscape given the relatively small-scale nature of the proposal.”

Montrose glamping application approved
A design impression of one of the new Montrose glamping pods. Image: Supplied

The scheme also includes a new dog park.

Original plans submitted this summer showed two fenced dog exercise areas.

However, one area was deleted from the application after environmental health officers said it was too close to neighbouring houses.

Council planning officials approved the application under delegated powers.

You can keep up to date with Angus applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

More from News

Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook
Abertay University hosts talk from controversial men's group that campaigns over 'wrongful' rape convictions
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief's exit after eight days
2
Nigel Reynolds and a tractor in Freuchie
Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made 'genuinely hell'
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues
Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over 'malicious complaint' about aesthetics business
Post Thumbnail
Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?
Perth Museum exterior
Council bosses plot 'strategic alliance' to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres
2
A view of the former car showroom on East Dock Street.
Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council…
3
This week's planning ahead includes plans to open a new restaurant in Perth.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Restaurant for Body Shop building & city centre path closure

Conversation