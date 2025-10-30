Montrose glamping guests will get a spectacular gander at 70,000 flying visitors to Angus

Glamping guests at a new Angus site are set to enjoy a close-up view of the area’s largest wildlife spectacle.

Angus Council planning officials have given the green light to a new tourism project at Tayock, on the outskirts of Montrose.

It will see the creation of four holiday cabins and a sauna bothy.

And the setting for the development on the edge of Montrose Basin will put visitors in the box seat for the arrival of 70,000 other arrivals on a flying visit to Angus.

Each year, huge numbers of pink-footed geese touch down at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

They make the 800-mile journey from Iceland and Greenland to the 750-hectare estuary.

It means around 20% of the world’s ‘pinkie’ population make Montrose their winter home.

The sight of tens of thousands of birds coming into roost on the basin is a major attraction.

Neither the Scottish Wildlife Trust or RSPB made any comment on the Tayock Farm application.

But Nature Scotland said it didn’t believe the proposal would adversely affect the Montrose Basin Special Protection Area.

They said: “It is considered that the development would sit relatively comfortably within the landscape given the relatively small-scale nature of the proposal.”

The scheme also includes a new dog park.

Original plans submitted this summer showed two fenced dog exercise areas.

However, one area was deleted from the application after environmental health officers said it was too close to neighbouring houses.

Council planning officials approved the application under delegated powers.

