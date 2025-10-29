Shocked Dundee residents tell of escape from burning tenements amid fears for their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shocked Dundee residents tell of escape from burning tenements amid fears for their homes

Emergency services were called to Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell on Tuesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The roof of the block damaged by a fire on Baldovan Terrace, Dundee.
The roof of the block damaged by a fire on Baldovan Terrace. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Residents of a tenement block in Dundee have described their escape from the burning building after its roof caught fire.

They are now waiting to see when they will get back into their homes, which they say they have been told will have sustained severe water damage.

Emergency services were called to Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell just before 6pm on Tuesday.

They spent most of the night dampening down the building after a fire broke out in the roof space.

Dundee residents believe sparks from burning tree started fire

Residents believe the fire may have been started due to sparks and embers hitting the roof of the tenement from a tree that was on fire earlier in the day.

Craig and Elizabeth Newins, who both work in Tesco, live in a flat on the first floor of the building.

Craig said: “I was out working in the garden when the guy from the top floor flat came running down the stairs shouting ‘fire, fire.’

Resident Craig Newins outside the building. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“I wondered what on earth was going on, I had smelled smoke earlier but I thought someone was having a bonfire.

“I ran inside, got Elizabeth and our dog and we ran outside.

“Everyone else who was in the building also managed to get out before the fire brigade arrived.

“They were here for hours dampening down the walls of the building as they told us that was the best thing they could do to stop the fire from spreading.

“The roof space above one flat is completely burned away and it looks like there will be substantial damage to that flat.”

Emergency services called to Baldovan Terrace
Water was pumped onto the tenement building. Image: Gillian Law

Craig added: “The fire officers here last night also told us that he reckoned all the flats would have severe water damage.

“We’re not being allowed in yet. Dundee City Council people have just arrived and they want us to let them in to take a look.

“We are staying with my dad just now at St Mary’s. We are fully insured, thank goodness, but I’m expecting quite a mess.

“The main thing is everyone is safe and no one has been hurt.”

Man’s shock at seeing fire engines outside tenement

Ground floor resident Malinda Silva said he arrived home at around 9pm on Tuesday and was shocked to see the fire brigade outside the building.

He said: “I had no idea what was going on at that point. I couldn’t see flames or smell smoke or anything so I didn’t know what was happening.

“I wasn’t allowed in and had to stay in a hotel last night.

“I’m here today to try to find out what’s going on – no one has really told me anything.”

Residents have been evacuated. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Andy Slater, 60, who lives in the adjoining tenement, said he became aware at around 1pm on Tuesday that a tree across the road from the tenements was alight.

Andy said: “When I looked out, the tree was really well alight – it had completely gone up in flames.

“Someone called the fire brigade and they came and put it out.

“However, when it was on fire you could see sparks and embers being blown across the road and landing on the roof.

“One of the people who lives in the building told me that sparks were hitting off his window.

“It seems highly likely that some of these smouldered away on the roof and caused the fire.

“The fire brigade were here for hours dampening down the entire building.

“There’s a huge burned hole in part of the roof, and I think the flat below will be badly damaged while the fire officers here last night said there would be considerable water damage to probably most of the flats.”

Huge hole in roof space of Stobswell flats

The Courier reporter Lindsey Hamilton was at the scene on Wednesday.

She said: “There was still a policeman in the building, but none of the residents had been allowed to return to their homes.

“You could clearly see a huge hole in the roof space above one of the flats.

“The burned tree across the road was also pointed out to me by residents of the flats.”

The burned tree at Baldovan Terrace. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

She continued: “I was in the building briefly and you could smell smoke inside, and there was burned wood at the bottom of the stairs in the ground floor closie.

“Eerily, a fire alarm was still going off.”

“Some of the residents were returning to their homes to see if they could get in.

“A Dundee City Council employee arrived and was asking them to help give access so they could assess the damage.

“They told the residents they wouldn’t get back into their properties until they were deemed safe.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue called to tree fire near flats

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Tuesday: “We were alerted at 5.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a smell of smoke coming from a building on Baldovan Terrace.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and one height vehicle to the area where a fire was affecting the roof of a tenement building.”

The block on Wednesday. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A spokesperson also said on Wednesday that they had been called to a fire on the opposite side of Baldovan Terrace earlier in the day.

They said: “We attended a small fire affecting two trees and an area of fencing in Baldovan Terrace on Tuesday afternoon.

“We sent one appliance and the fire was extinguished.”

However, they did not confirm if this was linked to the fire at the tenements.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Conversation