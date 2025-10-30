£2m Pitlochry music festival now third biggest in Scotland behind TRNSMT and Belladrum

Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival organisers say it’s now the third-biggest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

New figures show 16,000 music fans attended this summer’s event, generating more than £2 million for the local economy.

Next year’s Heartland Festival will take place over three days for the first time.

And festival director Graham Howie says they’re eager to build on that top three slot.

“We’re the third biggest festival in Scotland now, behind TRNSMT and Belladrum,” he said.

“To be in that position after just two years is incredible.

“People have really taken it to their hearts.”

Pitlochry music festival delivers spin-offs for town businesses

The Heartland team have published a new economic impact survey based on the responses of hundreds of festival-goers.

It reveals 16,000 people attended the Pitlochry music festival across the two days.

The 12,160 adults spent £285,000 in total on food and drink suppliers inside the festival site.

But they also spent an average of £152.57 on food, drink and accommodation elsewhere, adding up to £1.85 million in total.

Combined, that amounts to a £2.14m boost for the Perthshire economy.

Local fans made up 23% of the audience, but more than half (54%) travelled more than 50 miles to attend the event.

Of those, 43% stayed for two nights or more, mainly at local campsites, hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, or self-catering units.

And 55% of attendees made a point of visiting Pitlochry itself before, during or after the music festival.

Tickets selling for 2026

Satisfaction rates were also high.

Seventy-three per cent of attendees praised the festival’s family friendly nature, 85% said it reflected Scottish culture and community spirit, and 92% were satisfied or very satisfied with the festival overall.

And that’s reflected in the outlook for the 2026 event, which will take place over the weekend of June 26-28.

The majority (86%) of responders said they were likely to return next year, and 44% have already purchased their tickets.

Confirmed acts include Saturday headliners Skipinnish.

Peat & Diesel will top the bill on the Sunday, with bands like Starsailor, the Skids and Torridon playing across the weekend.

Friday’s headliner will be announced in the next few days.

Graham, who launched Heartland Festival in 2024, says he’s delighted with the success of the 2025 event.

“The feedback for the festival itself is superb,” he said.

“But it’s great to see the impact it’s having on Pitlochry and the economy.”

TRNSMT on Glasgow Green attracts approximately 50,000 people per day, adding up to 150,000 over the three-day festival.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, near Inverness, celebrated its 21st anniversary this year with a crowd of around 20,000 over the weekend.