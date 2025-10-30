£2m Pitlochry music festival now third biggest in Scotland behind TRNSMT and Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2m Pitlochry music festival now third biggest in Scotland behind TRNSMT and Belladrum

Heartland organisers say the Pitlochry gathering is now the third biggest music festival in Scotland, generating £2m for the economy

By Morag Lindsay
Kyle Falconer playing guitar on stage
Kyle Falconer on stage at this summer's Heartland Festival. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival organisers say it’s now the third-biggest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

New figures show 16,000 music fans attended this summer’s event, generating more than £2 million for the local economy.

Next year’s Heartland Festival will take place over three days for the first time.

And festival director Graham Howie says they’re eager to build on that top three slot.

“We’re the third biggest festival in Scotland now, behind TRNSMT and Belladrum,” he said.

“To be in that position after just two years is incredible.

“People have really taken it to their hearts.”

Pitlochry music festival delivers spin-offs for town businesses

The Heartland team have published a new economic impact survey based on the responses of hundreds of festival-goers.

Group of women seated on grass with large crowd behind
Music fans in the crowd at this year’s Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It reveals 16,000 people attended the Pitlochry music festival across the two days.

The 12,160 adults spent £285,000 in total on food and drink suppliers inside the festival site.

But they also spent an average of £152.57 on food, drink and accommodation elsewhere, adding up to £1.85 million in total.

Combined, that amounts to a £2.14m boost for the Perthshire economy.

Local fans made up 23% of the audience, but more than half (54%) travelled more than 50 miles to attend the event.

Heartland stage with large crowd in front and tree covered hills behind
The sun shone on Pitlochry for this year’s Heartland music festival. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Of those, 43% stayed for two nights or more, mainly at local campsites, hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, or self-catering units.

And 55% of attendees made a point of visiting Pitlochry itself before, during or after the music festival.

Tickets selling for 2026

Satisfaction rates were also high.

Seventy-three per cent of attendees praised the festival’s family friendly nature, 85% said it reflected Scottish culture and community spirit, and 92% were satisfied or very satisfied with the festival overall.

Man playing bagpipes with Skerryvore backdrop
Skerryvore provided one of the musical highlights at this year’s Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

And that’s reflected in the outlook for the 2026 event, which will take place over the weekend of June 26-28.

The majority (86%) of responders said they were likely to return next year, and 44% have already purchased their tickets.

Confirmed acts include Saturday headliners Skipinnish.

Peat & Diesel will top the bill on the Sunday, with bands like Starsailor, the Skids and Torridon playing across the weekend.

Friday’s headliner will be announced in the next few days.

Three band members of Peat & Deisel
Peat & Diesel are coming to Pitlochry. Image: Crieff Highland Gathering.

Graham, who launched Heartland Festival in 2024, says he’s delighted with the success of the 2025 event.

“The feedback for the festival itself is superb,” he said.

“But it’s great to see the impact it’s having on Pitlochry and the economy.”

TRNSMT on Glasgow Green attracts approximately 50,000 people per day, adding up to 150,000 over the three-day festival.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, near Inverness, celebrated its 21st anniversary this year with a crowd of around 20,000 over the weekend.

