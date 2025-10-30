Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made ‘genuinely hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made ‘genuinely hell’

Up to 20 lorries a day travel through Freuchie's narrow streets, often coming face to face with each other.

By Claire Warrender
Nigel Reynolds and a tractor in Freuchie
Freuchie community council chairman Nigel Reynolds is worried about HGVs on narrow village streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Freuchie residents have called for a village HGV ban amid claims lorries are making life “genuinely hell”.

Up to 20 trucks a day trundle through the community’s narrow streets en route to and from nearby Kettle Produce.

And while the vegetable supplier has urged contractors to divert via A-class roads, many drivers ignore the request.

Community council chairman Nigel Reynolds says going through Freuchie saves just 1.3 miles, despite a belief it is a short cut.

He added many people are alarmed by vehicle speeds and claim the road surface is being damaged.

Mr Reynolds presented a petition to Fife Council on Wednesday calling for a weight restriction to be implemented on Freuchie roads.

He was backed by Freuchie councillor Gary Holt, who said: “Once you add in the pavement parking ban, going through Freuchie is genuinely hell and is not safe at all.”

However, Fife Council transportation officers oppose a ban.

Freuchie HGV ban would also affect bin lorries

Freuchie residents have been trying to resolve the issue informally for two years.

Mr Reynolds adds: “At the height of the season there can be up to 20 HGVs travelling through Freuchie each day, starting at 6am.

“Our village High Street has limited width and you often have heavy lorries face to face with each other.

Freuchie community council chairman Nigel Reynolds, who is worried about HGV traffic
Mr Reynolds says residents have tried to sort the issue for two years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There are areas of the High Street which have no pavement  and a primary school just off the main thoroughfare.

“It’s a miracle there hasn’t been an accident.”

But transportation officer Steve Sellars says restrictions are normally imposed only if there is a physical reason, such as a weak culvert.

And he says a Freuchie HGV ban could also affect bin lorries, delivery companies and removals firms.

And it could leave the council open to legal challenge.

Council to monitor Freuchie traffic

Most councillors on north east Fife area committee were sympathetic to the community council submission.

And they have now asked transportation to carry out traffic surveys to monitor the situation.

That will give them data on the number and type of vehicles going through Freuchie, and their speed.

Mr Reynolds is encouraged by the response.

“Potentially they’ll do something about it,” he said.

“It may not necessarily be the complete outcome we want but we’re relatively happy.”

Freuchie community council chairman Nigel Reynolds is worried about HGVs on narrow village streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Conversation