Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made ‘genuinely hell’

Freuchie residents have called for a village HGV ban amid claims lorries are making life “genuinely hell”.

Up to 20 trucks a day trundle through the community’s narrow streets en route to and from nearby Kettle Produce.

And while the vegetable supplier has urged contractors to divert via A-class roads, many drivers ignore the request.

Community council chairman Nigel Reynolds says going through Freuchie saves just 1.3 miles, despite a belief it is a short cut.

He added many people are alarmed by vehicle speeds and claim the road surface is being damaged.

Mr Reynolds presented a petition to Fife Council on Wednesday calling for a weight restriction to be implemented on Freuchie roads.

He was backed by Freuchie councillor Gary Holt, who said: “Once you add in the pavement parking ban, going through Freuchie is genuinely hell and is not safe at all.”

However, Fife Council transportation officers oppose a ban.

Freuchie HGV ban would also affect bin lorries

Freuchie residents have been trying to resolve the issue informally for two years.

Mr Reynolds adds: “At the height of the season there can be up to 20 HGVs travelling through Freuchie each day, starting at 6am.

“Our village High Street has limited width and you often have heavy lorries face to face with each other.

“There are areas of the High Street which have no pavement and a primary school just off the main thoroughfare.

“It’s a miracle there hasn’t been an accident.”

But transportation officer Steve Sellars says restrictions are normally imposed only if there is a physical reason, such as a weak culvert.

And he says a Freuchie HGV ban could also affect bin lorries, delivery companies and removals firms.

And it could leave the council open to legal challenge.

Council to monitor Freuchie traffic

Most councillors on north east Fife area committee were sympathetic to the community council submission.

And they have now asked transportation to carry out traffic surveys to monitor the situation.

That will give them data on the number and type of vehicles going through Freuchie, and their speed.

Mr Reynolds is encouraged by the response.

“Potentially they’ll do something about it,” he said.

“It may not necessarily be the complete outcome we want but we’re relatively happy.”