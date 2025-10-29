Forfar skip site bin bag checks coming in as Angus launches Scottish recycling pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Forfar skip site bin bag checks coming in as Angus launches Scottish recycling pilot

People could be told to go home and sort out recycling from rubbish under a new scheme starting at Forfar recycling centre next month.

By Graham Brown
Forfar recycling centre will be the first in Scotland to have a black bag soring station from next month. Image: Google
Forfar recycling centre will be the first in Scotland to have a black bag soring station from next month. Image: Google

Angus Council is bringing in black bin bag checks at Forfar skip site in its latest drive to improve recycling rates.

From next month, the Queenswell Road recycling centre will become the first in Scotland where customers will be asked to open bags of rubbish to show there are no recyclables in them.

Data suggests up to half the contents of bin bags thrown into general waste skips at Angus centres could be recycled.

It includes clothing and items suitable for household kerbside recycling bins.

The council hopes the new scheme will improve recycling rates by as much as 10%.

On-site sorting station at Forfar recycling centre

From Monday November 10, there will be an on-site sorting station at Queenswell Road on Forfar.

Staff will be on hand to offer help and advice.

But it will be up to skip site visitors to make sure their waste is sorted.

And they could be told to go home and sort out recycling from rubbish.

“If you bring waste in bags or containers to Forfar recycling centre, we will ask you to open them and remove any items that could be recycled,” the council said.

“To help you, we will have a sorting station set up.

“You will need to sort your own waste, but recycling centre staff will be available to offer advice.

“Or you can leave and sort your waste at home before your return.”

The move has brought a plea for people to sort out their waste before going to the recycling centre.

Angus communities committee convenor Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Nearly half of the contents of black bags taken to recycling centres in Angus could have been recycled.

“This includes clothing, textiles, small electrical appliances and items that can be collected from home recycling bins such as food waste, paper and cans.

Angus Council communities convener Tommy Stewart.
Angus Council communities convenor Tommy Stewart. Image: Paul Reid

“It costs the council more to dispose of non-recyclable waste than it does to have recyclable materials sorted.”

He said that diverts money away from other vital council services.

“Angus has for a long time been one of the best performing councils in Scotland for recycling,” said Mr Stewart.

“This gives us an opportunity to do even better.”

Black bag sorting operates in Wales and England

The Angus pilot follows the successful rollout of similar efforts in Wales.

Black bag sorting at recycling centres has been standard practice there for the last decade.

Some areas say it has led to a ‘step-change’ in recycling habits.

The initiative is also becoming more commonplace across England.

Zero Waste Scotland is supporting the Angus initiative.

Recycling improvement fund manager David Gunn said: “This pilot is a great example of local authorities taking bold action to make improvements to their reuse and recycling services.

It hopes the Angus project will lead to “lasting behaviour change” among residents.

“More effective recycling is a vital step in our journey towards the sustainable, resilient, and economically prosperous future we all want to see,” he said.

The new scheme is the latest move to try and restore Angus’ position at the top of Scotland’s recycling league.

It included the roll-out of a £3 million blue bin scheme for paper and cardboard.

But cost-cutting led to the closure of recycling centres in Kirriemuir and Monifieth in 2023.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton and interim finance chief Lee Hamill at Holyrood's education committee.
Dundee University facing 'biggest crisis' of any university since WW2 - but new SNP…
Kai Groborz appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim's brother tells teacher: 'My sister was…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Attempted murder' at Fife petrol station
The owner of Newport deli Fig and Fromage, Eleanor Whitby, with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte.
Newport deli 'thrilled' as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in…
Marlyn Duncan has retired from serving customers at the Fairmuir Social Club in Dundee.
Legend of Dundee's Fairmuir Social Club retires after nearly five decades of service
Gary Todd, 41.
Tribute planned for Raith Rovers fan, 41, who died while on duty for ambulance…
Dundee University
Dundee University reveal 'remarkable' rise in new students
2
Danielle McKenna at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire woman found guilty of assaulting children in her care
To go with story by Isla Glen. First person bus piece Picture shows; Stirling to Fort William Ember bus journey. Stirling/Fort William. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 25/06/2025
Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh

Conversation