Forfar skip site bin bag checks coming in as Angus launches Scottish recycling pilot

Angus Council is bringing in black bin bag checks at Forfar skip site in its latest drive to improve recycling rates.

From next month, the Queenswell Road recycling centre will become the first in Scotland where customers will be asked to open bags of rubbish to show there are no recyclables in them.

Data suggests up to half the contents of bin bags thrown into general waste skips at Angus centres could be recycled.

It includes clothing and items suitable for household kerbside recycling bins.

The council hopes the new scheme will improve recycling rates by as much as 10%.

On-site sorting station at Forfar recycling centre

From Monday November 10, there will be an on-site sorting station at Queenswell Road on Forfar.

Staff will be on hand to offer help and advice.

But it will be up to skip site visitors to make sure their waste is sorted.

And they could be told to go home and sort out recycling from rubbish.

“If you bring waste in bags or containers to Forfar recycling centre, we will ask you to open them and remove any items that could be recycled,” the council said.

“To help you, we will have a sorting station set up.

“You will need to sort your own waste, but recycling centre staff will be available to offer advice.

“Or you can leave and sort your waste at home before your return.”

The move has brought a plea for people to sort out their waste before going to the recycling centre.

Angus communities committee convenor Councillor Tommy Stewart said: “Nearly half of the contents of black bags taken to recycling centres in Angus could have been recycled.

“This includes clothing, textiles, small electrical appliances and items that can be collected from home recycling bins such as food waste, paper and cans.

“It costs the council more to dispose of non-recyclable waste than it does to have recyclable materials sorted.”

He said that diverts money away from other vital council services.

“Angus has for a long time been one of the best performing councils in Scotland for recycling,” said Mr Stewart.

“This gives us an opportunity to do even better.”

Black bag sorting operates in Wales and England

The Angus pilot follows the successful rollout of similar efforts in Wales.

Black bag sorting at recycling centres has been standard practice there for the last decade.

Some areas say it has led to a ‘step-change’ in recycling habits.

The initiative is also becoming more commonplace across England.

Zero Waste Scotland is supporting the Angus initiative.

Recycling improvement fund manager David Gunn said: “This pilot is a great example of local authorities taking bold action to make improvements to their reuse and recycling services.

It hopes the Angus project will lead to “lasting behaviour change” among residents.

“More effective recycling is a vital step in our journey towards the sustainable, resilient, and economically prosperous future we all want to see,” he said.

The new scheme is the latest move to try and restore Angus’ position at the top of Scotland’s recycling league.

It included the roll-out of a £3 million blue bin scheme for paper and cardboard.

But cost-cutting led to the closure of recycling centres in Kirriemuir and Monifieth in 2023.