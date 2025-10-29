Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh

A new Ember bus route is set to link Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh.

The long-distance bus firm will launch the E9 route from Inverness to Edinburgh on November 5.

It will operate seven daily return services between the two cities and will also stop in Aviemore and Dalwhinnie.

Services will then increase to 12 per day from November 26, and Ember says buses will “run around the clock”.

Some of the services will also stop at Edinburgh Airport.

According to Ember’s website, adult single tickets from Perth will cost £7 to Edinburgh, £7.20 to Edinburgh Airport, £4.40 to Pitlochry, £7.40 to Dalwhinnie and £13.40 to Inverness.

An adult single from Pitlochry to Edinburgh is priced at £9.20 and Pitlochry to the airport will cost £9.80.

Ember to connect Perth city centre to Edinburgh

When the new route launches, it will be the first time Ember has connected Perth city centre and Highland Perthshire to Edinburgh.

Most of the operator’s other services use Broxden Park & Ride, with the Aberdeen to Edinburgh service bypassing the city altogether.

The announcement comes a week after Ember launched the E8 service from Inverness to Glasgow, with stops at Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry and Broxden Park & Ride.

E9 services are expected to stop in the following places:

Union Street, Inverness

Aviemore railway station

railway station A9, Dalwhinnie

Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry

Perth railway station

railway station Edinburgh Airport terminal

terminal Corstorphine, Edinburgh

Haymarket, Edinburgh

George Street, Edinburgh

Ember has been rapidly expanding its services, and this is the seventh route it will have launched this year.

Earlier this year, the operator also explained the reasoning behind its fares.

Our reporter, Ben MacDonald, has also told how his travel habits have changed thanks to Ember’s Angus services.

The Courier has published a list of all the long-distance bus routes running across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.