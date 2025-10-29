Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ember launches new bus route connecting Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh

The all-electric bus operator's E9 route will launch on November 5.

By Finn Nixon
Ember will launch a new service between Inverness and Edinburgh next month. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A new Ember bus route is set to link Perth city centre and Pitlochry to Edinburgh.

The long-distance bus firm will launch the E9 route from Inverness to Edinburgh on November 5.

It will operate seven daily return services between the two cities and will also stop in Aviemore and Dalwhinnie.

Services will then increase to 12 per day from November 26, and Ember says buses will “run around the clock”.

Some of the services will also stop at Edinburgh Airport.

According to Ember’s website, adult single tickets from Perth will cost £7 to Edinburgh, £7.20 to Edinburgh Airport, £4.40 to Pitlochry, £7.40 to Dalwhinnie and £13.40 to Inverness.

An adult single from Pitlochry to Edinburgh is priced at £9.20 and Pitlochry to the airport will cost £9.80.

Ember to connect Perth city centre to Edinburgh

When the new route launches, it will be the first time Ember has connected Perth city centre and Highland Perthshire to Edinburgh.

Most of the operator’s other services use Broxden Park & Ride, with the Aberdeen to Edinburgh service bypassing the city altogether.

The announcement comes a week after Ember launched the E8 service from Inverness to Glasgow, with stops at Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry and Broxden Park & Ride.

E9 services are expected to stop in the following places:

  • Union Street, Inverness
  • Aviemore railway station
  • A9, Dalwhinnie
  • Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry
  • Perth railway station
  • Edinburgh Airport terminal
  • Corstorphine, Edinburgh
  • Haymarket, Edinburgh
  • George Street, Edinburgh

Ember has been rapidly expanding its services, and this is the seventh route it will have launched this year.

Earlier this year, the operator also explained the reasoning behind its fares.

Our reporter, Ben MacDonald, has also told how his travel habits have changed thanks to Ember’s Angus services.

The Courier has published a list of all the long-distance bus routes running across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

