Dundee, Perth and Fife kids show off creative Halloween costumes in spooky photo gallery

View the kids’ Halloween costumes gallery from Dundee, Perth, and Fife. Youngsters show off their best spooky costumes.

Readers have been sending us pictures showing how they are celebrating Halloween .
By Emma Grady & Mark Asquith

Take a look at our ghoulish Halloween gallery featuring youngsters across Dundee, Perth, and Fife dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes.

In the spirit of Halloween, children dressed up in their favourite Halloween costumes to trick or treat! From terrifying vampires to scary witches, there were plenty of eerie and creative costumes.

Thank you to all parents and guardians for taking the time to send in your photos of your children for our spooky gallery.

Monti Ferrie from Dundee.
Lochie Fyall, age 6, from Carnoustie.
Harri, aged 8, Kirriemuir.
Seren, age 1, from Dundee.
Maynar, age 11, and Mac, age 6, from Perth.
Savanna, age 5, Angus.
Marli Sheilds, 8, from Dundee.
Ellena May Brown, 5, from Dundee.
Quinn, age 7, and Gracie, age 6, from Dundee.
Belle Brown, age 5, from Dundee.
Levi Cox-Stewart from Dundee.
Summer Gillie, age 3, from Dundee.
Alice Wolyniec ,age 6, fromDundee.
Anna Robertson, 4, from Forfar.
Zach Bowie, 9, from Kirkcaldy.
Harley Stewart 8, Hamish Stewart 8, Candy Stewart 6, Cash Stewart 4, Seven Stewart 2, Luna Stewart 5 from Kirriemuir.
Ciara Stewart, age 5, Dundee.

 

Charlie Selvey, age 8, Dundee.
Tilly Watt, 7, Dundee.
Lily Mae Hampton, 18 months old, from Dundee.
Brodie Lamond, 11 months, from Perth and Kinross.
Freya Harvey from Dundee.
Daryl Harvey from Dundee.
Orlah and Millen Myles, aged 5 and 3, from Dundee.
Romeo Smith, 2, Dundee.
Talana, 8, Harlie Jack, 9 from Dundee.
Lyle, 5, from Dundee.
Zora, 2, from Dundee.
Aliyah Dubisson, 7 months, from Dundee.
Sineade Cochlan, 9, from Dundee.
Mya, 5, from Perth.
Sonny, 3, Dundee.
Harris Slane, 6, from Dundee.
Maddison Alana Mcintosh from Dundee.
Reon Gray, 15 months, from Dundee.
Ayla, 5, from Dundee.
Dylan Walsh, 9, Caleb Walsh, 6, Zhak Walsh, 5, from Dundee.
Luka Britton, 8, from Dundee.
Laine, 8, from Dundee.
Jayden Carroll, 9, from Perth.
Freddie Blann, 2, from Dundee
Darcy Geddes, 10, Max Geddes, 8, from Arbroath.
Isla Blann, 8, from Dundee.
Finn Hutchison, 2, from Dundee
Freddie Cargill, 7, from Dundee
Lewis Grimes, 9, from Glenrothes.
Jordi Fairfield , 8, as Ghostface and Rio Fairfield, 6, as Chucky both from Dundee.
Tommy Collins, 3.
Harper, 5, from Glenrothes.
Leo MacDonald, 4, from Dundee.
Grayson Workman , 9, from Dundee as Marshmello.
Saylor Martin, 7, Sunday Martin, 4, Reggie Weir, 8 months, all from Dundee.
Romay Collins, 6.
Zachary, 6, and Oliver, 3, fromKinross
Robyn Mariangela Kyle from Dundee
Prada McPhee,  4, Rendall McPhee, 2, from Dundee
Daisy Massie, 2, from Dundee
Remi, 7, and Maci, 11, from Dundee
Harper, 6 & Maia, 3, from Dundee
Jaydon Hogg, 2, from Dundee
Nevaeh Carroll, 8, from Perth
Jaxon Mclean, 8, from Dundee
Skarlett, 10, from Dundee
Jude Waterson, 4, from Dundee
Jessica Buick, 10, and Ava-rose Buick, 9, from Dundee
Isaac Khokhar, 8, from Dundee
Celeste, 6, & Saul, 8 months, from Dundee.
Hunter Penman, 3, from Dundee.
Rayah Dolan from Dundee.
Kyng, 6, from Dundee as Oogie Boogie.
Gabriella, 4, from Dundee.
Ryan, Riley and Rhia Stewart aged 12, 10  and 4 from Dundee.
Kieran Halliday, 10, from Dundee.
Leila Collins, 8, from Dundee.
Sophia, 9, from Leuchars.
Olivia Buczek, 7, from Dundee.
Theo Mollison, 8, from Dundee.
Freya Lindsay, 5, from Dundee.

We will be updating this gallery throughout the day, so if you don’t see your pic here yet please check back soon.

Want to get involved? Send us your pictures using this form

