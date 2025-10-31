News Dundee, Perth and Fife kids show off creative Halloween costumes in spooky photo gallery View the kids’ Halloween costumes gallery from Dundee, Perth, and Fife. Youngsters show off their best spooky costumes. Readers have been sending us pictures showing how they are celebrating Halloween . By Emma Grady & Mark Asquith October 31 2025, 10:18am October 31 2025, 10:18am Share Dundee, Perth and Fife kids show off creative Halloween costumes in spooky photo gallery Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5361232/dundee-perth-fife-angus-halloween-costumes-pictures/ Copy Link Take a look at our ghoulish Halloween gallery featuring youngsters across Dundee, Perth, and Fife dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes. In the spirit of Halloween, children dressed up in their favourite Halloween costumes to trick or treat! From terrifying vampires to scary witches, there were plenty of eerie and creative costumes. Thank you to all parents and guardians for taking the time to send in your photos of your children for our spooky gallery. Monti Ferrie from Dundee. Lochie Fyall, age 6, from Carnoustie. Harri, aged 8, Kirriemuir. Seren, age 1, from Dundee. Maynar, age 11, and Mac, age 6, from Perth. Savanna, age 5, Angus. Marli Sheilds, 8, from Dundee. Ellena May Brown, 5, from Dundee. Quinn, age 7, and Gracie, age 6, from Dundee. Belle Brown, age 5, from Dundee. Levi Cox-Stewart from Dundee. Summer Gillie, age 3, from Dundee. Alice Wolyniec ,age 6, fromDundee. Anna Robertson, 4, from Forfar. Zach Bowie, 9, from Kirkcaldy. Harley Stewart 8, Hamish Stewart 8, Candy Stewart 6, Cash Stewart 4, Seven Stewart 2, Luna Stewart 5 from Kirriemuir. Ciara Stewart, age 5, Dundee. Charlie Selvey, age 8, Dundee. Tilly Watt, 7, Dundee. Lily Mae Hampton, 18 months old, from Dundee. Brodie Lamond, 11 months, from Perth and Kinross. Freya Harvey from Dundee. Daryl Harvey from Dundee. Orlah and Millen Myles, aged 5 and 3, from Dundee. Romeo Smith, 2, Dundee. Talana, 8, Harlie Jack, 9 from Dundee. Lyle, 5, from Dundee. Zora, 2, from Dundee. Aliyah Dubisson, 7 months, from Dundee. Sineade Cochlan, 9, from Dundee. Mya, 5, from Perth. Sonny, 3, Dundee. Harris Slane, 6, from Dundee. Maddison Alana Mcintosh from Dundee. Reon Gray, 15 months, from Dundee. Ayla, 5, from Dundee. Dylan Walsh, 9, Caleb Walsh, 6, Zhak Walsh, 5, from Dundee. Luka Britton, 8, from Dundee. Laine, 8, from Dundee. Jayden Carroll, 9, from Perth. Freddie Blann, 2, from Dundee Darcy Geddes, 10, Max Geddes, 8, from Arbroath. Isla Blann, 8, from Dundee. Finn Hutchison, 2, from Dundee Freddie Cargill, 7, from Dundee Lewis Grimes, 9, from Glenrothes. Jordi Fairfield , 8, as Ghostface and Rio Fairfield, 6, as Chucky both from Dundee. Tommy Collins, 3. Harper, 5, from Glenrothes. Leo MacDonald, 4, from Dundee. Grayson Workman , 9, from Dundee as Marshmello. Saylor Martin, 7, Sunday Martin, 4, Reggie Weir, 8 months, all from Dundee. Romay Collins, 6. Zachary, 6, and Oliver, 3, fromKinross Robyn Mariangela Kyle from Dundee Prada McPhee, 4, Rendall McPhee, 2, from Dundee Daisy Massie, 2, from Dundee Remi, 7, and Maci, 11, from Dundee Harper, 6 & Maia, 3, from Dundee Jaydon Hogg, 2, from Dundee Nevaeh Carroll, 8, from Perth Jaxon Mclean, 8, from Dundee Skarlett, 10, from Dundee Jude Waterson, 4, from Dundee Jessica Buick, 10, and Ava-rose Buick, 9, from Dundee Isaac Khokhar, 8, from Dundee Celeste, 6, & Saul, 8 months, from Dundee. Hunter Penman, 3, from Dundee. Rayah Dolan from Dundee. Kyng, 6, from Dundee as Oogie Boogie. Gabriella, 4, from Dundee. Ryan, Riley and Rhia Stewart aged 12, 10 and 4 from Dundee. Kieran Halliday, 10, from Dundee. Leila Collins, 8, from Dundee. Sophia, 9, from Leuchars. Olivia Buczek, 7, from Dundee. Theo Mollison, 8, from Dundee. Freya Lindsay, 5, from Dundee. We will be updating this gallery throughout the day, so if you don’t see your pic here yet please check back soon. Want to get involved? Send us your pictures using this form