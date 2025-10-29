Newport deli ‘thrilled’ as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in his classic car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport deli ‘thrilled’ as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in his classic car

The Star Wars actor enjoyed a coffee with a cheese and meat platter with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead at Fig and Fromage deli.

By Ellidh Aitken
The owner of Newport deli Fig and Fromage, Eleanor Whitby, with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte.
Fig and Fromage owner Eleanor Whitby with Ewan McGregor, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and staff member Malcolm Whyte. Image: Eleanor Whitby

The owner of a Newport deli says she was “thrilled” to welcome Ewan McGregor as he visited her shop.

The Star Wars actor enjoyed a coffee with a cheese and meat platter with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at Fig and Fromage on Wednesday afternoon.

Eleanor Whitby, who runs the deli alongside her husband Ed Murdoch, was luckily dropping off a jam and chutney delivery when the couple dropped by.

She says she “couldn’t believe it” as the star visited while on a drive in his classic car.

Eleanor told The Courier: “We were so excited.

“I was actually in here dropping off a jam and chutney delivery as part of our Christmas preparation efforts.

“He was so lovely and had his wife with him, which was nice.

“They had their coffee and a cheese and meat platter, and then he browsed around the shop and bought some lovely things.

“He actually bought some of the chutney I had just brought in, which I found amusing.

“He spoke to me about the products and the shop.

“I don’t know what brought him in; words failed me a bit, but they were out for a drive, he has got an old classic car.”

Fig and Fromage on Newport’s High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

McGregor and Winstead posed for a picture with Eleanor and staff member Malcolm after they had finished their meal.

American actress and singer Winstead recently told People magazine how spending time with her husband in Scotland is “heaven for me”.

Eleanor added: “We don’t get much of that in Newport-on-Tay so it is really lovely to see when someone so famous and fabulous comes to support a local business.

“He could have gone anywhere but he chose to come in here and he was very kind about taking a photo too.”

Last year, Eleanor and Ed took over Provender Brown Delicatessen in Perth.

Ewan McGregor recently made a surprise visit to The Farm at Wellsgreen near Windygates in Fife.

The star, who was born in Perth and raised in Crieff, bought a £2 million mansion in Carse of Gowrie in 2024.

Since then, he has been spotted out and about in the area a number of times.

Conversation