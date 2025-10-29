Newport deli ‘thrilled’ as Ewan McGregor pays visit while out on a drive in his classic car

The owner of a Newport deli says she was “thrilled” to welcome Ewan McGregor as he visited her shop.

The Star Wars actor enjoyed a coffee with a cheese and meat platter with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at Fig and Fromage on Wednesday afternoon.

Eleanor Whitby, who runs the deli alongside her husband Ed Murdoch, was luckily dropping off a jam and chutney delivery when the couple dropped by.

She says she “couldn’t believe it” as the star visited while on a drive in his classic car.

Eleanor told The Courier: “We were so excited.

“I was actually in here dropping off a jam and chutney delivery as part of our Christmas preparation efforts.

“He was so lovely and had his wife with him, which was nice.

“They had their coffee and a cheese and meat platter, and then he browsed around the shop and bought some lovely things.

“He actually bought some of the chutney I had just brought in, which I found amusing.

“He spoke to me about the products and the shop.

“I don’t know what brought him in; words failed me a bit, but they were out for a drive, he has got an old classic car.”

McGregor and Winstead posed for a picture with Eleanor and staff member Malcolm after they had finished their meal.

American actress and singer Winstead recently told People magazine how spending time with her husband in Scotland is “heaven for me”.

Eleanor added: “We don’t get much of that in Newport-on-Tay so it is really lovely to see when someone so famous and fabulous comes to support a local business.

“He could have gone anywhere but he chose to come in here and he was very kind about taking a photo too.”

Last year, Eleanor and Ed took over Provender Brown Delicatessen in Perth.

Ewan McGregor recently made a surprise visit to The Farm at Wellsgreen near Windygates in Fife.

The star, who was born in Perth and raised in Crieff, bought a £2 million mansion in Carse of Gowrie in 2024.

Since then, he has been spotted out and about in the area a number of times.