Glenrothes family ‘moving through darkness’ a year after revealing seven-year-old boy’s ‘rape’ ordeal

The mum of the boy says it has been "a long, devastating, hard process of trying to get my son and life back to some kind of normal".

The Glenrothes mum revealed her son's alleged rape ordeal a year ago. Image: Shutterstock
By Lindsey Hamilton

The mum of a Glenrothes boy who was allegedly raped aged seven says her family are now “moving through the darkness” a year after revealing his ordeal.

The mum vowed to “fight her entire life” for justice after claims the boy was raped by another boy, aged 11, in 2023.

Police recorded a crime of rape following the alleged attack.

However, because the accused was aged 11 – under the age of criminal responsibility of 12 – he did not face any criminal charge.

Speaking to The Courier last November, the mum said her son’s childhood had been stolen from him.

A year on, the mum – who cannot be named to protect her son’s identity – says it has been a tough 12 months as they have come to terms with what happened and revealing his story.

However, she says her family are “moving through the darkness” and things are slowly improving.

‘He’s starting to smile again after being such a broken version of himself’

She said: “This year has been a long, devastating, hard process of trying to get my son and life back to some kind of normal.

“My son missed a lot of school and stopped wanting to go out of the house.

“He was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

“He has struggled to be around people, especially boys, but he has been getting support from the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), who have been brilliant in helping him and my family.

“He’s been going back to school, and he’s starting to smile again, after being such a broken version of himself for so long.

“He has learned in therapy how to take his power back, and we are so, so proud of how far he has come.”

Police recorded a crime of rape and referred the boy to the children’s reporter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The mum says she still wants the justice system to change, and hopes that action can eventually be taken.

She said: “We are still in touch with people about the case and we are hopeful that, for our son and all other children out there, the laws will change to protect them and to give them justice.

“We shared our child’s story to protect other children around our area and to show the world how badly these cases are dealt with.

“We are proud that, as a family, we shared it all.

“It was raw and emotional to do it, but we hope it helped other families who might have to go through something similar.

Mum working to give Glenrothes boy ‘the best future’

“Through the darkness and aftermath, you don’t see it, but life does get brighter again and easier.

“Time heals the pain, but it will always live with us as a family, and especially with our child.”

The mum added: “He has been so brave with everything being public and everything he has been through.

“He’s truly a special boy who, by speaking out, has the power to change things in the future.

“We are just working on making sure he has the best future ahead of him and not letting this define him.”

Police referred 11-year-old boy to children’s reporter

A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said: “On Sunday July 30 2023, we received a report of sexual assault that took place in the Glenrothes area.

“An 11-year-old boy was subject of a report to Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration (SCRA).”

When a referral is received by the children’s reporter, an investigation is carried out.

If there is sufficient evidence of a crime having taken place, options include referring the child to a hearing.

Children can also be dealt with in several other ways, including through restorative justice or programmes to tackle their behaviour.

The outcome of individual SCRA referrals, such as the Glenrothes case, are not made public.

