Stirling poised for by-election that could shake up council power balance

Stirling East residents may choose to vote in Scotland's first elected Reform UK councillor.

The counting of votes will begin immediately after polls close at 10pm on Thursday. Image: PA
The counting of votes will begin immediately after polls close at 10pm on Thursday. Image: PA
By Alex Watson

People living in the Stirling East ward will soon take to the polls to choose their newest councillor.

Votes can be cast between 7am and 10pm on Thursday October 30.

The by-election comes after Conservative Stirling councillor Bryan Flannagan announced his resignation in August.

Mr Flannagan, who said he was quitting as a result of “increasing professional commitments”, represented Stirling East for eight years.

But should the Conservatives lose their stronghold, it could change the current power dynamic within Stirling Council.

Success for the SNP would leave the party with 10 seats, just one less than Labour and the Conservatives’ combined majority of 11.

This situation would ultimately leave the two remaining councillors, one Green and one independent, to make the final call on council decisions.

Who are the Stirling East by-election candidates?

At the upcoming by-election, residents will be presented with six candidates and be asked to number them in order of preference.

They can vote for as many or as few candidates as they wish.

The six Stirling East candidates for Thursday’s by-election are as follows:

  • James Corbett – Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Yvonne Dickson – Scottish Labour Party
  • William Docherty – Reform UK
  • Josh Martin Fyvie – Scottish National Party (SNP)
  • William Galloway – Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Marie Stadtler – Scottish Greens
Willie Ferguson became the SNP’s newest Stirling councillor in December 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The newly elected councillor will join Gerry McLaughlan and Willie Ferguson, both SNP, in representing Stirling East.

Mr Ferguson won a by-election in the ward less than a year ago, in December 2024.

He replaced Labour’s Chris Kane, former Stirling Council leader, after Mr Kane resigned as a councillor following his election as MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

Reform UK candidate could make history

Should Reform UK candidate William Docherty win Thursday’s vote, he will become the first Scottish councillor elected for the party.

There are Reform council members in Falkirk, Fife, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but all of them have changed allegiances while already in post.

Labour’s Gerry McGarvey currently leads Stirling Council, which has just four Labour members. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson.

The current political breakdown of Stirling Council is as follows:

  • SNP – 9 councillors
  • Conservatives – 7 councillors
  • Labour – 4 councillors
  • Greens – 1 councillor
  • Independent – 1 councillor

Conversation