Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite ‘terrible’ consultation claims

Unpopular speed humps will be installed in Dunfermline despite residents’ claims they were not properly consulted.

Fife Council received nine objections to plans for raised tables at the junction of Whitefield Road and Queen Margaret Fauld.

However, councillors say many more people were against the move but knew nothing about it.

The humps will allow pedestrians and cyclists using a new active travel path to cross the road without stepping off a kerb.

Their installation was a condition of planning permission for the Taylor Wimpey housing estate and will be paid for by the developer.

However, the council has a statutory duty to consult the public before work starts.

And it spent £2,000 putting a notice in a local paper and on its own website, and attaching signs to lampposts.

Despite that, Fife Provost Jim Leishman said communication had been “terrible”.

And he asked: “Is there a better way than round lampposts?”

‘Complete failure of consultation’ on Dunfermline road humps

It is the second time this week Fife Council has attracted criticism for its communication over roadworks.

Methil residents reacted angrily when work began to replace a roundabout with traffic lights as part of an active trave scheme there.

In Dunfermline, Labour councillor Gordon Pryde said the issue was succinctly described by one objector.

“They say the notice makes no reference to the purpose of the raised humps so the public are not being given an opportunity to understand what is actually being progressed,” he said.

“It’s my view there has been a complete failure of consultation on these road humps.”

However, he acknowledged the humps are integral to the new footway and cycleway.

And he said: “I think the best option is to continue,”

Workshop on how to avoid ‘future pickle’

Council transportation consultant Lesley Craig said planning officers requested the raised tables during the housing application process.

“With this being part of the development it doesn’t have the same kind of consultation as it would for other schemes we put forward,” she said.

She said the council had complied with statutory requirements throughout.

The raised table will go ahead, despite the objections.

However, Mr Pryde added: “I would like to put in an amendment for a recommendation that we don’t get ourselves in this pickle in the future.”

Councillors agreed to hold a workshop on how they can improve their public consultation process.