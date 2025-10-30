Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite ‘terrible’ consultation claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite ‘terrible’ consultation claims

Fife Council was accused of a complete failure of consultation on plans for speed humps in the Fife city.

By Claire Warrender
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Fife Council is under fire over the consultation on speed humps at Queen Margaret Fauld.

Unpopular speed humps will be installed in Dunfermline despite residents’ claims they were not properly consulted.

Fife Council received nine objections to plans for raised tables at the junction of Whitefield Road and Queen Margaret Fauld.

However, councillors say many more people were against the move but knew nothing about it.

The humps will allow pedestrians and cyclists using a new active travel path to cross the road without stepping off a kerb.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman
Fife Provost Jim Leishman said the Dunfermline speed humps consultation was terrible. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Their installation was a condition of planning permission for the Taylor Wimpey housing estate and will be paid for by the developer.

However, the council has a statutory duty to consult the public before work starts.

And it spent £2,000 putting a notice in a local paper and on its own website, and attaching signs to lampposts.

Despite that, Fife Provost Jim Leishman said communication had been “terrible”.

And he asked: “Is there a better way than round lampposts?”

‘Complete failure of consultation’ on Dunfermline road humps

It is the second time this week Fife Council has attracted criticism for its communication over roadworks.

Methil residents reacted angrily when work began to replace a roundabout with traffic lights as part of an active trave scheme there.

In Dunfermline, Labour councillor Gordon Pryde said the issue was succinctly described by one objector.

Councillor Gordon Pryde
Dunfermline councillor Gordon Pryde was unimpressed with the speed humps consultation. Image: DC Thomson

“They say the notice makes no reference to the purpose of the raised humps so the public are not being given an opportunity to understand what is actually being progressed,” he said.

“It’s my view there has been a complete failure of consultation on these road humps.”

However, he acknowledged the humps are integral to the new footway and cycleway.

And he said: “I think the best option is to continue,”

Workshop on how to avoid ‘future pickle’

Council transportation consultant Lesley Craig said planning officers requested the raised tables during the housing application process.

“With this being part of the development it doesn’t have the same kind of consultation as it would for other schemes we put forward,” she said.

She said the council had complied with statutory requirements throughout.

The raised table will go ahead, despite the objections.

However, Mr Pryde added: “I would like to put in an amendment for a recommendation that we don’t get ourselves in this pickle in the future.”

Councillors agreed to hold a workshop on how they can improve their public consultation process.

