Deaf Dundee dad wrongly believed he had HIV for two days due to lack of hospital interpreter

A deaf man has told how he wrongly believed he had HIV for two days due to the lack of an interpreter at a hospital.

Richard MacQueen shared his story as an app is launched which aims to connect people with interpreters more easily.

Mr MacQueen, from Dundee, said the incident happened a number of years ago when he was in hospital with pneumonia.

The 42-year-old, whose first language is British Sign Language (BSL), asked a relative to help translate but they were unable to assist with the complex medical conversation.

He did not wish to disclose details of the hospital involved.

‘I thought I had HIV and could die’

Mr MacQueen, a father-of-two, said: “The doctor needed to check if I was HIV positive, as it might have been linked to my illness.

“When the results came back, there was no interpreter to pass them on. They sent a nurse who was learning very basic signs.

“She signed ‘HIV’ and put her thumb up. I was completely confused. Does that mean it’s positive? Is this a good thing? What does this mean?”

Mr MacQueen remained in the hospital for two days, seriously ill and believing he might have HIV.

He continued: “I felt like my life was over. I was so confused and dazed. I thought I had HIV and could die.”

When a qualified interpreter finally arrived, the truth emerged – his test results were negative.

The thumbs-up had been intended to signal good news, not confirmation of a positive diagnosis.

Mr MacQueen added: “That’s why it’s so important to have accurate communication there, to make sure everything is passed along smoothly.”

He shared his story ahead of the launch of SignPort, which connects deaf users to interpreters.

‘Community-led innovation’

Mr MacQueen has been involved in testing the app, and found it took only minutes to book an interpreter, whereas previously it could have been weeks.

He said it is a “much better, much faster” system than other methods of booking.

SignPort will enable deaf people to book BSL interpreters in just a few steps, see who their interpreter will be and communicate with them securely.

It was developed by Deaf Action and Burrotech through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This app builds on our commitment to make Scotland a more inclusive place for deaf people.

“It also represents exactly the kind of innovation we want to see through our CivTech programme – technology that transforms lives and removes barriers.

“By putting deaf people and interpreters at the heart of its design, this app addresses challenges that have persisted for too long.

“As a social enterprise, SignPort will reinvest in the very communities it serves, creating lasting change beyond improving bookings.

“This is community-led innovation at its best.”