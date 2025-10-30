Deaf Dundee dad wrongly believed he had HIV for two days due to lack of hospital interpreter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deaf Dundee dad wrongly believed he had HIV for two days due to lack of hospital interpreter

"I felt like my life was over. I was so confused and dazed."

By Neil Pooran, PA Scotland
Richard MacQueen with his family.
Richard MacQueen with his family.

A deaf man has told how he wrongly believed he had HIV for two days due to the lack of an interpreter at a hospital.

Richard MacQueen shared his story as an app is launched which aims to connect people with interpreters more easily.

Mr MacQueen, from Dundee, said the incident happened a number of years ago when he was in hospital with pneumonia.

The 42-year-old, whose first language is British Sign Language (BSL), asked a relative to help translate but they were unable to assist with the complex medical conversation.

He did not wish to disclose details of the hospital involved.

‘I thought I had HIV and could die’

Mr MacQueen, a father-of-two, said: “The doctor needed to check if I was HIV positive, as it might have been linked to my illness.

“When the results came back, there was no interpreter to pass them on. They sent a nurse who was learning very basic signs.

“She signed ‘HIV’ and put her thumb up. I was completely confused. Does that mean it’s positive? Is this a good thing? What does this mean?”

Mr MacQueen remained in the hospital for two days, seriously ill and believing he might have HIV.

He continued: “I felt like my life was over. I was so confused and dazed. I thought I had HIV and could die.”

SignPort connects deaf users to interpreters.
SignPort connects deaf users to interpreters.

When a qualified interpreter finally arrived, the truth emerged – his test results were negative.

The thumbs-up had been intended to signal good news, not confirmation of a positive diagnosis.

Mr MacQueen added: “That’s why it’s so important to have accurate communication there, to make sure everything is passed along smoothly.”

He shared his story ahead of the launch of SignPort, which connects deaf users to interpreters.

‘Community-led innovation’

Mr MacQueen has been involved in testing the app, and found it took only minutes to book an interpreter, whereas previously it could have been weeks.

He said it is a “much better, much faster” system than other methods of booking.

SignPort will enable deaf people to book BSL interpreters in just a few steps, see who their interpreter will be and communicate with them securely.

It was developed by Deaf Action and Burrotech through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This app builds on our commitment to make Scotland a more inclusive place for deaf people.

Kate Forbes
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: PA

“It also represents exactly the kind of innovation we want to see through our CivTech programme – technology that transforms lives and removes barriers.

“By putting deaf people and interpreters at the heart of its design, this app addresses challenges that have persisted for too long.

“As a social enterprise, SignPort will reinvest in the very communities it serves, creating lasting change beyond improving bookings.

“This is community-led innovation at its best.”

Conversation