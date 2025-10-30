Montrose images reveal progress as £350,000 rock barrier work hit by high tides and shifting sands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Montrose images reveal progress as £350,000 rock barrier work hit by high tides and shifting sands

The first of two 100-metre rock groynes on Montrose beach is under construction as part of the short-term measures to combat coastal erosion in the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
500 tonnes of rock were brought in to construct the Montrose groyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
500 tonnes of rock were brought in to construct the Montrose groyne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Engineers have been forced into early changes over the construction of a £350,000 rock barrier in the battle against Montrose coastal erosion.

Work is progressing on the first of two 100-metre groynes which will stretch across Montrose beach near the town’s rapidly disappearing golf course.

Raging storms over the winter of 2023/24 cut into the coast by 12 metres.

Preparation works at the start of this month included 500 tonnes of rock being brought on site.

But the engineering team encountered early issues due to running sand 50 centimetres below beach level.

Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
The groynes will be built perpendicular to Montrose’s shrinking dunes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It meant the geotextile and stone mattress foundation layer was sinking, even in low tide conditions.

Consultants and the council developed an alternative hybrid which includes wrapping rock in the geotextile and altering the construction level.

The latest images from Montrose beach show progress on the first groyne.

Rock groynes under construction at Montrose beach.
Work progressing as golfers play the town’s 1562 links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But the project has also been hit by neap tides.

It means that even low tide at Montrose is above normal levels, reducing the working window for the construction team.

Angus Council hopes the first groyne will be complete before the end of the year.

Its effectiveness will be monitored for a period of about six months before the second groyne is built.

Political row over Montrose protection measures

The Planning and Marine Directorate approved the groyne designs earlier this year.

Running perpendicular to the beach, they will be almost 10 metres across at their widest point and around 200 metres apart.

“The approximate cost for groyne one is £350,000,” said the council.

The figure includes dune infill work, golf course access track repairs, a pedestrian walkway, marram grass planting and fencing.

“It’s scheduled to have groyne one completed by December, with the further ancillary works taking place in January 2026,” the council added.

Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
The current state of erosion at Montrose golf course. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The groynes are the latest short-term measure in the threat to Montrose’s coastline.

But questions remain about where the required significant funding will come from.

Last month, Angus Council’s coalition administration committed £2 million from a newly-established £21m infrastructure fund to the fight.

But the sum was labelled “minimalist” by opposition leader and Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff.

Courier photographer Kath Flannery captured the latest progress on the Montrose project.
Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
Engineers and contractors have to content with neap tides.
Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
Golfers on the medal course just yards from the eroded dunes.
Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
A severely eroded section has been shored up.
Rock groyne under construction at Montrose beach.
The first groyne will be 100 metres long.
Montrose coastal erosion.
A golfer tees off over the gap in the dunes.
Coastal erosion works at Montrose beach.
Diggers in action on Montrose beach.
Montrose rock groyne coastal protection work.
The first Montrose groyne should be complete by December.
Montrose beach coastal erosion works.
Contractors on Montrose beach with Scurdie Ness lighthouse in the background.
Montrose coastal erosion works.
The Montrose project began in earnest this month.

 

 

More from News

Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook
Abertay University hosts talk from controversial men's group that campaigns over 'wrongful' rape convictions
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims
Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University principal reveals legal fight after finance chief's exit after eight days
2
Nigel Reynolds and a tractor in Freuchie
Plea for Freuchie HGV ban as lives made 'genuinely hell'
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues
Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over 'malicious complaint' about aesthetics business
Post Thumbnail
Debate: Was council committee right to reject Broughty Ferry bar proposal?
Perth Museum exterior
Council bosses plot 'strategic alliance' to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres
2
A view of the former car showroom on East Dock Street.
Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions set for next week after Dundee council…
3
Migrating pink-footed geese fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose glamping guests will get a spectacular gander at 70,000 flying visitors to Angus

Conversation