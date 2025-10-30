Montrose images reveal progress as £350,000 rock barrier work hit by high tides and shifting sands

Engineers have been forced into early changes over the construction of a £350,000 rock barrier in the battle against Montrose coastal erosion.

Work is progressing on the first of two 100-metre groynes which will stretch across Montrose beach near the town’s rapidly disappearing golf course.

Raging storms over the winter of 2023/24 cut into the coast by 12 metres.

Preparation works at the start of this month included 500 tonnes of rock being brought on site.

But the engineering team encountered early issues due to running sand 50 centimetres below beach level.

It meant the geotextile and stone mattress foundation layer was sinking, even in low tide conditions.

Consultants and the council developed an alternative hybrid which includes wrapping rock in the geotextile and altering the construction level.

The latest images from Montrose beach show progress on the first groyne.

But the project has also been hit by neap tides.

It means that even low tide at Montrose is above normal levels, reducing the working window for the construction team.

Angus Council hopes the first groyne will be complete before the end of the year.

Its effectiveness will be monitored for a period of about six months before the second groyne is built.

Political row over Montrose protection measures

The Planning and Marine Directorate approved the groyne designs earlier this year.

Running perpendicular to the beach, they will be almost 10 metres across at their widest point and around 200 metres apart.

“The approximate cost for groyne one is £350,000,” said the council.

The figure includes dune infill work, golf course access track repairs, a pedestrian walkway, marram grass planting and fencing.

“It’s scheduled to have groyne one completed by December, with the further ancillary works taking place in January 2026,” the council added.

The groynes are the latest short-term measure in the threat to Montrose’s coastline.

But questions remain about where the required significant funding will come from.

Last month, Angus Council’s coalition administration committed £2 million from a newly-established £21m infrastructure fund to the fight.

But the sum was labelled “minimalist” by opposition leader and Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff.

Courier photographer Kath Flannery captured the latest progress on the Montrose project.