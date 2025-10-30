Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues

High Court papers have been lodged in the latest stage of Angus businessman Kevin Mackie’s £18 million compensation fight over the “destruction” of his family business.

The 57-year-old Brechin City FC chairman is embroiled in a long-running legal fight with Renault, Nissan and finance company RCI.

He has now also asked the European Commission to investigate a complaint the motor firms breached contract termination rules.

Mr Mackie says that left the highly-regarded garage firm “strangled”.

Brechin family firm founded in 1970s

Mr Mackie was the director of the Mackie Motors business started by his parents Ron and Janie in 1977.

But in 2021, finance and vehicles for the businesses were cut off at seven days’ notice by RCI.

The decision resulted from what Mr Mackie has branded “utterly unfounded” claims of money laundering around a loan arranged by his firm.

Those were never investigated by authorities including the National Crime Agency.

Mr Mackie sold the business to save the jobs of 75 staff at garages in Brechin and Arbroath.

He mounted an unsuccessful legal action and subsequent appeal against RCI in 2022.

However, the latest case is the first litigation against Renault and Nissan as well as the finance firm.

It is likely to be heard in the High Court in London next year.

Political support for Brechin businessman

Angus and Perthshire Glens SNP MP Dave Doogan has raised Mr Mackie’s case in the House of Commons and with both the Home Office and Treasury.

He said there were “serious questions marks” around a lack of due diligence carried out by Renault and Nissan.

And Mr Doogan said the finance company had “turned off the oxygen for that business of 50 years.”

Mr Mackie claims a transcript of a December 2024 meeting between the MP and the former RCI Bank CEO provides “clear evidence that RCI Bank and Services fundamentally misunderstood the procedures and role of both the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the UK Home Office.”

“This catastrophic misinterpretation appears to have materially contributed to the unjustified filing of the Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) and the subsequent cascade of events that led to the collapse of Mackie Motors,” he said.

Last month, Mr Mackie spoke to Reform leader Nigel Farage on GB News about the “utter humiliation” the firm suffered virtually overnight.

The defendants in the latest action have issued two counter claims totalling more than £650,000. Mr Mackie said those will be rigorously fought.

Complaint lodged with European Commission

Mr Mackie’s European Commission complaint alleges the manufacturers disregarded 24-month termination clauses designed to protect dealers from overnight cut-off when they terminated Mackie Motors in 2021.

Motor Industry Legal Services now represents the Angus businessman.

It said the case could have significant ramifications within the motor trade.

MILS believe it raises “fundamental concerns surrounding the true nature of current dealer/manufacturer relationships in the UK.”

A Renault UK spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, beyond noting that previous claims made by Mackie Motors were struck out in their entirety by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.”

Nissan GB and RCI were also approached for comment.