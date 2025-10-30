Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin businessman lodges £18m High Court action as fight over garage firm ‘destruction’ continues

Kevin Mackie was forced into a “fire sale” of the long-running family business after finance and vehicles were cut off with a week’s notice in 2021.

By Graham Brown
Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Kevin Mackie anticipates the High Court case will be heard next year. Image: Paul Reid

High Court papers have been lodged in the latest stage of Angus businessman Kevin Mackie’s £18 million compensation fight over the “destruction” of his family business.

The 57-year-old Brechin City FC chairman is embroiled in a long-running legal fight with Renault, Nissan and finance company RCI.

He has now also asked the European Commission to investigate a complaint the motor firms breached contract termination rules.

Mr Mackie says that left the highly-regarded garage firm “strangled”.

Brechin family firm founded in 1970s

Mr Mackie was the director of the Mackie Motors business started by his parents Ron and Janie in 1977.

But in 2021, finance and vehicles for the businesses were cut off at seven days’ notice by RCI.

The decision resulted from what Mr Mackie has branded “utterly unfounded” claims of money laundering around a loan arranged by his firm.

Mackie Motors dealership award.
Mr Mackie (right) receives one of numerous awards the Renault dealership collected in its time.

Those were never investigated by authorities including the National Crime Agency.

Mr Mackie sold the business to save the jobs of 75 staff at garages in Brechin and Arbroath.

He mounted an unsuccessful legal action and subsequent appeal against RCI in 2022.

However, the latest case is the first litigation against Renault and Nissan as well as the finance firm.

It is likely to be heard in the High Court in London next year.

Political support for Brechin businessman

Angus and Perthshire Glens SNP MP Dave Doogan has raised Mr Mackie’s case in the House of Commons and with both the Home Office and Treasury.

He said there were “serious questions marks” around a lack of due diligence carried out by Renault and Nissan.

And Mr Doogan said the finance company had “turned off the oxygen for that business of 50 years.”

Mr Mackie claims a transcript of a December 2024 meeting between the MP and the former RCI Bank CEO provides “clear evidence that RCI Bank and Services fundamentally misunderstood the procedures and role of both the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the UK Home Office.”

“This catastrophic misinterpretation appears to have materially contributed to the unjustified filing of the Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) and the subsequent cascade of events that led to the collapse of Mackie Motors,” he said.

Last month, Mr Mackie spoke to Reform leader Nigel Farage on GB News about the “utter humiliation” the firm suffered virtually overnight.

Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie on GB News
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie spoke to Nigel Farage on GB News. Image: GB News

The defendants in the latest action have issued two counter claims totalling more than £650,000. Mr Mackie said those will be rigorously fought.

The latest proceedings are likely to be heard in the High Court next year.

Complaint lodged with European Commission

Mr Mackie’s European Commission complaint alleges the manufacturers disregarded 24-month termination clauses designed to protect dealers from overnight cut-off when they terminated Mackie Motors in 2021.

Motor Industry Legal Services now represents the Angus businessman.

It said the case could have significant ramifications within the motor trade.

MILS believe it raises “fundamental concerns surrounding the true nature of current dealer/manufacturer relationships in the UK.”

A Renault UK spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, beyond noting that previous claims made by Mackie Motors were struck out in their entirety by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.”

Nissan GB and RCI were also approached for comment.

Conversation