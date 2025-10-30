Council bosses plot ‘strategic alliance’ to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council bosses plot ‘strategic alliance’ to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres

Councillors expressed disappointment at the plan, which follows a series of reviews of Perth and Kinross Council's arms length organisations

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum is one of the attractions included in the leisure and culture review. Image: DIA.

Council bosses will form a new “strategic alliance” with the bodies that oversee libraries, sports venues and Perth Museum and Concert Hall.

The move is intended to streamline working between the three “arms length organisations” (ALEOs), which run leisure and cultural attractions on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

Live Active Leisure, Culture Perth and Kinross and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall receive funding from the council to provide those services.

But council chiefs say their operating environment has become “increasingly more challenging” in the last decade.

And between them, the three organisations are forecast to run up a deficit of £1 million in 2024-25.

A new Strategic Alliance Board will meet quarterly to look at issues such as resource-sharing and efficiencies, as well as ways to boost the economy and community wellbeing.

Perth Leisure Pool.
Live Active Leisure runs venues such as Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

The move was agreed on Wednesday when the full council met in Perth.

But a number of councillors expressed disappointment at the lack of ambition and detail in the plan.

Perth and Kinross Council ALEO review looked at leisure and culture shakeup

The proposal followed an study conducted by EKOS Consultancy.

It was the latest in a series of reviews into the running of Perth and Kinross Council’s leisure and culture ALEOs dating back several years.

The EKOS consultants examined a series of six options.

These included creating a single ALEO, bringing all three of them back in-house and returning the running of libraries to council control.

Group of people with 'save our libraries' placards outside Perth Museum
The council provided additional funding for Culture Perth and Kinross to keep rural libraries open earlier this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, councillors were told none were deemed suitable.

And instead, officials proposed the new strategic alliance.

A report to councillors stated: “As a result of the evidence gathered and presented on each of the options, the report recommends that at this time, we do not pursue disruptive structural change with no financial benefit and indeed, implications in terms of costs and further investment.

“However, there are other actions that can be progressed to achieve future financial sustainability of ALEOs, more consistent and streamlined approaches to service delivery and improved outcomes for people across Perth and Kinross.”

Strategic alliance cannot become ‘missed opportunity’

Councillors agreed to the recommendation.

But Perth Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Barrett was one of a number who expressed concerns at the “compromise”.

Liz Barrett smiling, wearing yellow Lib Dem rosette
Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “We as a council have been trying for years – since at least 2018, according to this paper – to get the ALEOs to improve financial sustainability and operational effectiveness and reduce the level of subsidy they need from PKC, before this review was set up nearly two years ago.

“I think many elected members will share my disappointment that it has taken so long for this review to conclude that it appears that little can be done.”

New deputy council leader Ian Massie said he hoped it would not be “a missed opportunity” to address the deep-rooted challenges facing ALEOs.

Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale welcomed the strategic alliance. Image: DC Thomson

And independent councillor Colin Stewart said it was concerning that so little had been achieved following the last review of ALEOs.

That study, rubberstamped by the council in 2023, was carried out by a different group of external consultants, Glasgow Audit.

It found the three ALEOs could be working much more closely together and proposed bringing so-called back office functions, such as finance and HR, under one umbrella.

New council leader Eric Drysdale said he understood colleagues’ concerns but pledged he would personally do all he could to bring about the changes required.

