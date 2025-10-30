Council bosses plot ‘strategic alliance’ to safeguard Perth Museum, libraries and sports centres

Council bosses will form a new “strategic alliance” with the bodies that oversee libraries, sports venues and Perth Museum and Concert Hall.

The move is intended to streamline working between the three “arms length organisations” (ALEOs), which run leisure and cultural attractions on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

Live Active Leisure, Culture Perth and Kinross and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall receive funding from the council to provide those services.

But council chiefs say their operating environment has become “increasingly more challenging” in the last decade.

And between them, the three organisations are forecast to run up a deficit of £1 million in 2024-25.

A new Strategic Alliance Board will meet quarterly to look at issues such as resource-sharing and efficiencies, as well as ways to boost the economy and community wellbeing.

The move was agreed on Wednesday when the full council met in Perth.

But a number of councillors expressed disappointment at the lack of ambition and detail in the plan.

Perth and Kinross Council ALEO review looked at leisure and culture shakeup

The proposal followed an study conducted by EKOS Consultancy.

It was the latest in a series of reviews into the running of Perth and Kinross Council’s leisure and culture ALEOs dating back several years.

The EKOS consultants examined a series of six options.

These included creating a single ALEO, bringing all three of them back in-house and returning the running of libraries to council control.

However, councillors were told none were deemed suitable.

And instead, officials proposed the new strategic alliance.

A report to councillors stated: “As a result of the evidence gathered and presented on each of the options, the report recommends that at this time, we do not pursue disruptive structural change with no financial benefit and indeed, implications in terms of costs and further investment.

“However, there are other actions that can be progressed to achieve future financial sustainability of ALEOs, more consistent and streamlined approaches to service delivery and improved outcomes for people across Perth and Kinross.”

Strategic alliance cannot become ‘missed opportunity’

Councillors agreed to the recommendation.

But Perth Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Barrett was one of a number who expressed concerns at the “compromise”.

She said: “We as a council have been trying for years – since at least 2018, according to this paper – to get the ALEOs to improve financial sustainability and operational effectiveness and reduce the level of subsidy they need from PKC, before this review was set up nearly two years ago.

“I think many elected members will share my disappointment that it has taken so long for this review to conclude that it appears that little can be done.”

New deputy council leader Ian Massie said he hoped it would not be “a missed opportunity” to address the deep-rooted challenges facing ALEOs.

And independent councillor Colin Stewart said it was concerning that so little had been achieved following the last review of ALEOs.

That study, rubberstamped by the council in 2023, was carried out by a different group of external consultants, Glasgow Audit.

It found the three ALEOs could be working much more closely together and proposed bringing so-called back office functions, such as finance and HR, under one umbrella.

New council leader Eric Drysdale said he understood colleagues’ concerns but pledged he would personally do all he could to bring about the changes required.