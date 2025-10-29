New £322k Arbroath lifeboat arrives through Surrey lady’s legacy in poignant week for Angus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £322k Arbroath lifeboat arrives through Surrey lady’s legacy in poignant week for Angus station

The Atlantic 85 B-954 June Marshall replaces a lifeboat from the RNLI’s relief fleet which has been on station in the town since 2023.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath RNLI's new £322,000 Atlantic 85 arrived at the town harbour. Image: RNLI
Arbroath RNLI's new £322,000 Atlantic 85 arrived at the town harbour. Image: RNLI

Arbroath RNLI has taken delivery of the town’s new £320,000 lifeboat in a legacy to Angus from a dedicated supporter of the local crew.

The Atlantic 85 has been pressed into immediate operational service after being craned into the town harbour this week.

It replaces a similar model from the charity’s relief fleet which arrived on station in 2023.

New Arbroath lifeboat arrives on station.
Arbroath RNLI welcomes the new lifeboat B-954 June Marshall. Image: RNLI

That boat began operational service in 2024, following the departure of Arbroath’s Mersey-class Inchcape.

It received an emotional send-off from townsfolk and other RNLI crews after more than 30 years of service.

And a final act of the relief Atlantic 85 was to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at sea in honour of Arbroath heroes lost in the station’s darkest hour.

This week marked 72 years since six crewmen of the RNLB Robert Lindsay lost their lives when the boat capsized within sight of the town harbour during a storm.

Surrey woman’s long-standing support for Arbroath RNLI

The new Atlantic 85, B-954 June Marshall, is named in honour of the lady whose legacy funded it.

June lived in Surrey but had a very close relationship with Arbroath lifeboat station.

Every year June visited Arbroath, usually in September. She would always pop in to catch up with the crew who meant so much to her.

Her attachment to the charity was such that the order of service at June’s funeral included a photograph of her wearing RNLI-branded clothing.

Arbroath RNLI volunteer Michael Marr recalled the love and interest June had for the Angus station.

He joined the RNLI 17 years ago and is now helm aboard the Atlantic 85.

“We are extremely grateful and honoured to accept our new Atlantic 85 lifeboat in memory of June Marshall,” said Michael.

Arbroath RNLI
Arbroath RNLI crew members during a rescue off the Angus coast. Image: RNLI

“June was such a keen supporter of the RNLI.

“Despite living at the opposite end of the country, June had very close ties to Arbroath.

“As well as being a regular visitor, June would call the lifeboat station on a Saturday after our weekly exercise to find out how we got on.

“It is a fitting privilege to carry June’s memory with us as we enter the next chapter here in Arbroath.”

Arbroath RNLI seeking key volunteer

Since becoming operational in 2024, the relief Atlantic 85 has completed 27 rescue missions, rescuing six people and saving one life.

The new boat’s arrival comes as Arbroath looks to recruit a volunteer lifeboat operations manager.

Area operations manager Henry Weaver said “We urge anyone available to give their time and service in what is a hugely rewarding role to do so.”

The self-righting Atlantic 85 is built in-house by the RNLI.

It carries a crew of four crew members and has a top speed of 35 knots. The lifeboat can also be beached in an emergency without causing damage to its engines or steering gear.

