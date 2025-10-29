New £322k Arbroath lifeboat arrives through Surrey lady’s legacy in poignant week for Angus station

Arbroath RNLI has taken delivery of the town’s new £320,000 lifeboat in a legacy to Angus from a dedicated supporter of the local crew.

The Atlantic 85 has been pressed into immediate operational service after being craned into the town harbour this week.

It replaces a similar model from the charity’s relief fleet which arrived on station in 2023.

That boat began operational service in 2024, following the departure of Arbroath’s Mersey-class Inchcape.

It received an emotional send-off from townsfolk and other RNLI crews after more than 30 years of service.

And a final act of the relief Atlantic 85 was to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at sea in honour of Arbroath heroes lost in the station’s darkest hour.

This week marked 72 years since six crewmen of the RNLB Robert Lindsay lost their lives when the boat capsized within sight of the town harbour during a storm.

Surrey woman’s long-standing support for Arbroath RNLI

The new Atlantic 85, B-954 June Marshall, is named in honour of the lady whose legacy funded it.

June lived in Surrey but had a very close relationship with Arbroath lifeboat station.

Every year June visited Arbroath, usually in September. She would always pop in to catch up with the crew who meant so much to her.

Her attachment to the charity was such that the order of service at June’s funeral included a photograph of her wearing RNLI-branded clothing.

Arbroath RNLI volunteer Michael Marr recalled the love and interest June had for the Angus station.

He joined the RNLI 17 years ago and is now helm aboard the Atlantic 85.

“We are extremely grateful and honoured to accept our new Atlantic 85 lifeboat in memory of June Marshall,” said Michael.

“June was such a keen supporter of the RNLI.

“Despite living at the opposite end of the country, June had very close ties to Arbroath.

“As well as being a regular visitor, June would call the lifeboat station on a Saturday after our weekly exercise to find out how we got on.

“It is a fitting privilege to carry June’s memory with us as we enter the next chapter here in Arbroath.”

Arbroath RNLI seeking key volunteer

Since becoming operational in 2024, the relief Atlantic 85 has completed 27 rescue missions, rescuing six people and saving one life.

The new boat’s arrival comes as Arbroath looks to recruit a volunteer lifeboat operations manager.

Area operations manager Henry Weaver said “We urge anyone available to give their time and service in what is a hugely rewarding role to do so.”

The self-righting Atlantic 85 is built in-house by the RNLI.

It carries a crew of four crew members and has a top speed of 35 knots. The lifeboat can also be beached in an emergency without causing damage to its engines or steering gear.