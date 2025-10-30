Outrage as Abertay University hosts talk from controversial campaign group that questions rape convictions

Abertay University has come under fire after hosting a talk from a controversial men’s rights group that campaigns against “wrongful” rape and sexual assault convictions.

Justice for Innocent Men Scotland (Jims) was invited to speak to fourth-year criminology students on Tuesday.

The speech was given by Jims campaigner Marsha Sturgeon, to a class run by sociology and criminology lecturer Dr Stuart Waiton.

The group says it supports men who it claims have been “falsely accused” of rape or sexual assault, including those who it believes have already been convicted “wrongfully”, and campaigns against the “misuse of corroboration laws”.

Prominent KC Thomas Ross has previously spoken out in support of the group’s concerns around so-called rape shield laws that prevent certain pieces of evidence from being presented to a jury.

However, rape survivors say they have felt “retraumatised” by the group being given a platform, and that the decision to host the talk has been met with “outrage”.

‘Innocent men’ group lectured Abertay students on ‘feminist lobbying shaping prosecution culture’

According to the Jims Facebook page, which has about 1,700 followers, Tuesday’s lecture told students how “new corroboration rules have shifted justice away from evidence and toward ideology”.

Ms Sturgeon’s lecture also made claims about “feminist lobbying that now shapes policing and prosecution culture”, and claimed that there are “innocent men in prison, families broken, communities destroyed”.

In a statement to The Courier, Justice for Every Mistreated Survivor (Jems) – which held a counter-protest against Jims outside Holywood in September – hit out at the decision to host the group.

Jems said the men’s justice group “does not represent those wrongfully convicted but men found guilty of rape beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Sex abuse survivors ‘feel retraumatised and dismissed’ by Abertay lecture decision

The group added: “Survivors across the community have described feeling retraumatised and dismissed by the decision to give this speaker a public platform.

“The widespread public reaction online further underlines the gravity of this issue.

“Comments across social media express outrage and disappointment at Abertay University for hosting a speaker whose content and conduct appear to trivialise sexual violence and discredit survivors.”

The lecture has also been criticised by Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley.

She told the Daily Mail: “It is inappropriate and deeply disturbing that a group like this was invited to speak to students.

“We are hearing from an increasing number of women who are feeling harassed and intimidated for holding their rapists to account.

“They tell us that they feel unsafe and constantly on edge. That is completely unacceptable.”

Rape survivor Ellie Wilson has also spoken out against the Jims lecture.

She posted on Instagram: “Abertay University hosted a representative from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland (or Jims) to tell the student population that men convicted of rape are actually innocent and this is just part of some feminist plot.

“Now is the time to stand up to this appalling victim-blaming and urge Abertay to do better!”

Several Abertay students took to Facebook to say they were “disgusted” that Jims had been allowed to give a talk.

‘Way to make female students feel unsafe’

One wrote: “There could well have been women in the class who had experienced sexual violence of some sort, given how prevalent it is.

“Did no one in charge of this (department) think how this person coming in to spout nonsense may have then been retraumatising?

“Not saying this did happen but easily could have.

“Way to make female students feel unsafe in class and on campus!”

Another posted: “There is a difference between challenging conversations and allowing organisations who downright shame victims to speak to young people.”

One other person called for the university to invite a specialist sexual violence service to speak to students to ensure they had “balanced information”.

Jims denies harassing victims

On Thursday, Jims issued a statement on Facebook in response to recent media coverage of its activities, where it “categorically” denied “ever harassing any victims”.

It statement added: “We also knew that our visits to Abertay University would spark debate.

“For too long, discussion around false accusations, wrongful convictions, and men’s experiences in the justice system has been treated as untouchable.

“Jims will continue bringing these issues into academic spaces where young people can challenge ideas openly and learn to balance rights, fairness, and truth.

“We want to thank Dr Waiton for allowing us this opportunity and we encourage all of you to reach out to the principal and show your support for Dr Waiton.”

Ms Sturgeon also posted about the visit on her Facebook page.

Abertay University reviewing speaker approval processes

An Abertay University statement said: “The Jims speaker session reported in the press was not approved by the senior management team and the group’s views do not reflect those of Abertay University.

“The university is fully committed to safeguarding our staff and students and supporting anyone affected by gender-based violence (GBV), backed by our engagement in local and national initiatives such as the Equally Safe in Higher Education toolkit and 16 Days of Action on GBV, in addition to our online reporting site where anonymous disclosures can be made.

“It is essential that anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse is able to speak out without fear of harassment and we do not condone any actions which may prevent that.

“The speaker session was linked to a criminology module where students were required to critically explore criminal justice systems.

“We believe it is vital that our students are given opportunities to engage with challenging or controversial views and that we have a responsibility to equip them with the academic and critical thinking skillsets required to confront difficult issues in order to drive positive social change.

“We recognise that this matter has caused concern and we will be reviewing our speaker approval processes going forward.”

Jims claims Abertay session ‘very well received by students’

In a statement to The Courier, a Jims spokesperson said: “The lecture at Abertay University was part of a criminology module designed to encourage students to critically explore Scottish criminal justice system from all perspectives.

“Jims was invited to contribute to that academic discussion, offering lived insight into wrongful convictions, due process, and evidential law – all highly relevant subjects for students studying justice and criminology.

“It’s disappointing to see the event being politicised.

“Abertay University’s own statement confirms that the session formed part of a module encouraging students to engage with ‘challenging or controversial views’ and to develop the critical-thinking skills needed to confront complex issues.

“That clearly supports the principle of open academic debate rather than distancing the university from it.

“The session itself was respectful, factual, and very well received by the students who attended, many of whom thanked us afterwards for presenting a side of the justice system rarely heard in public discussion.”

When approached by The Courier, Dr Waiton said he was “not interested” and refused to comment.