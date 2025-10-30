Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Charity says latest licence refusal for controversial Forfar kennels ‘achieves nothing’

A long-running bid to establish Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus will continue into 2026 after a charity said the latest licence refusal for kennels near Forfar “achieves nothing”.

On Tuesday, Angus councillors rejected All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare application for Happas Canine Centre, near the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

There are already 25 dogs housed there under the sole care of charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw.

Around 10 are XL Bullies. Several animals are under Police Scotland assessment in line with dangerous dog legislation.

Inspector backed licence refusal

The latest council inspection of the establishment revealed a catalogue of failings including filthy kitchen conditions, poor record-keeping, “haphazard” procedures and evacuation protocol failings.

Ms Shaw rejected the shortcomings as “immaterial”.

The Norfolk-based charity was previously refused an animal welfare licence by Angus Council in February.

On Tuesday, charity solicitor Jacob Cohen sought a three-month deferral of the latest application.

He said it would give All Bullie Charity Rescue time to implement a five-point plan to address concerns.

It would include:

Paid member of staff to assist Ms Shaw in day-to-day duties

Renovation of the Happas Canine Centre reception area

Partition kitchen to separate animal and human use

Hire cleaner for kennel building

New system to delegate record-keeping

But committee members flagged a lack of faith in the charity.

Councillor Kenny Braes said: “My chief concern here is the welfare of the animals and the safety of the public.

“I’m not sure how much confidence I have in the All Bullie charity to deliver on this.

“I have big concerns, one of which is where the finance comes from for all this.”

Committee convenor Ross Greig said: “The breed of dog being housed here is irrelevant.

“It is the welfare of all the animals that’s important.

“We have been here before, several times. Do I think the standard conditions are likely to be met by February? At this point I’m not convinced.

“Do I want to give them that third, fourth or fifth chance, or do I put public safety and the welfare of the animals at the core of my thoughts?”

What happens now with XL Bully sanctuary licence bid?

All Bullie Charity Rescue said it will continue to work towards securing the licence.

Following the decision, Mr Cohen said: “The decision of the committee doesn’t alter anything, nor did it achieve anything.

“There is now an appeal window of 28 days, after which a new application would be submitted bringing the matter back in February 2026 anyway, which a deferral would have accomplished.

“At that time, the intended adjustments will have been made and the committee can then properly assess where the venture stands with a view to licensing.”