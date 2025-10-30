Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Charity says latest licence refusal for controversial Forfar kennels ‘achieves nothing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Charity says latest licence refusal for controversial Forfar kennels ‘achieves nothing’

Angus councillors rejected the latest animal welfare licence bid by All Bullie Charity Rescue for Happas Rescue Centre on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
All Bullie Charity Rescue trustee Kerryanne Shaw has sole control of 25 dogs at Happas Canine Centre. Image: Supplied

A long-running bid to establish Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus will continue into 2026 after a charity said the latest licence refusal for kennels near Forfar “achieves nothing”.

On Tuesday, Angus councillors rejected All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare application for Happas Canine Centre, near the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

There are already 25 dogs housed there under the sole care of charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw.

Around 10 are XL Bullies. Several animals are under Police Scotland assessment in line with dangerous dog legislation.

Inspector backed licence refusal

The latest council inspection of the establishment revealed a catalogue of failings including filthy kitchen conditions, poor record-keeping, “haphazard” procedures and evacuation protocol failings.

Ms Shaw rejected the shortcomings as “immaterial”.

The Norfolk-based charity was previously refused an animal welfare licence by Angus Council in February.

Angus XL Bully sanctuary licence refusal.
Happas kennels sit between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

On Tuesday, charity solicitor Jacob Cohen sought a three-month deferral of the latest application.

He said it would give All Bullie Charity Rescue time to implement a five-point plan to address concerns.

It would include:

  • Paid member of staff to assist Ms Shaw in day-to-day duties
  • Renovation of the Happas Canine Centre reception area
  • Partition kitchen to separate animal and human use
  • Hire cleaner for kennel building
  • New system to delegate record-keeping

But committee members flagged a lack of faith in the charity.

Councillor Kenny Braes said: “My chief concern here is the welfare of the animals and the safety of the public.

“I’m not sure how much confidence I have in the All Bullie charity to deliver on this.

“I have big concerns, one of which is where the finance comes from for all this.”

Committee convenor Ross Greig said: “The breed of dog being housed here is irrelevant.

“It is the welfare of all the animals that’s important.

Angus licensing committee chairman Ross Greig
Forfar councillor Ross Greig chaired the committee which refused the All Bullie licence application for Happas. Image: Angus Council

“We have been here before, several times. Do I think the standard conditions are likely to be met by February? At this point I’m not convinced.

“Do I want to give them that third, fourth or fifth chance, or do I put public safety and the welfare of the animals at the core of my thoughts?”

What happens now with XL Bully sanctuary licence bid?

All Bullie Charity Rescue said it will continue to work towards securing the licence.

Following the decision, Mr Cohen said: “The decision of the committee doesn’t alter anything, nor did it achieve anything.

“There is now an appeal window of 28 days, after which a new application would be submitted bringing the matter back in February 2026 anyway, which a deferral would have accomplished.

“At that time, the intended adjustments will have been made and the committee can then properly assess where the venture stands with a view to licensing.”

 

More from News

Abertay University principal Professor Liz Bacon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Abertay University principal breaks silence on lecture by controversial group that questions rape convictions
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub-goer floored and drink-driver resentenced
The A9 near Dunblane
Three weeks of closures and lane restrictions planned for A9 near Dunblane
Kathleen Minogue appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman tormented neighbours with 'distressing' poison letter campaign
The A9 at Tibbermore near Perth.
Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Claire Inglis murder Picture shows; Fiona and Ian Inglis. Scottish Parliament. Justin Bowie/DCT Media Date; 30/10/2025
Parents of murdered Stirling mum 'hitting heads off brick wall' in fight for justice
Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist's death on rural Perthshire road
Around a dozen anti-immigration protestors gathered just after 6pm.
Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest
Courier News - Lead - Jamie Buchan story; CR0000500 general shot of new Greene King development, Broxden Farm, off Lamberkine Drive, which has been slammed by a local councillor. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the Broxden Farm restaurant, Lamberkine Drive, Perth, 10th April 2018
Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre
Police called to unexplained death of woman on Strathmartine Road in Dundee
Police called to 'unexplained' death of woman in Dundee

Conversation