EXCLUSIVE: Fife lorry driver makes gender discrimination claims at Dundee employment tribunal

Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere said she wanted to highlight a "man's club" culture in the industry, but some of her claims were not taken forward.

Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Aurora 'Dawn' de Vere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A female Fife lorry driver has taken claims of gender discrimination during her work to an employment tribunal in Dundee.

Aurora ‘Dawn’ de Vere, from Windygates, made a series of claims against haulier company WH Malcolm and hiring agencies Recruitment Direct UK and Express Recruitment.

The 40-year-old said she wanted to stand up for the small number of women working in haulage and highlight the industry’s “man’s club” culture.

Dawn brought several claims of gender discrimination, harassment and unequal pay allegations against the companies to the tribunal.

However, only two were considered by employment judge Ian McFatridge at the tribunal in Dundee, after it was decided that a number of the complaints had been made beyond the three-month legal limit.

Dawn at her current base in Cupar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It meant Recruitment Direct did not have to give evidence, as no allegations against the company would be considered.

The tribunal went on to hear how, while Dawn was working for WH Malcolm at a site in Leven, a note was left in the vehicle she was driving which said: “Clean your dirty footprints off the dashboard, ya mank.”

She claimed this was left directly for her by her colleague, Lori Conway, after he had checked a logbook of drivers.

Dawn, now based at a truck yard in Cupar, also claimed the term ‘mank’ was derogatory due to her gender.

Lorry driver claims she was left ‘agitated and upset’ by ‘gender-biased note’

She told the tribunal on its opening day on Tuesday how it had left her “agitated and upset”.

She said: “Many other words could have been used, it was still gender-biased.

“That word could have been changed. This word has a gender-biased meaning.

“If you remove the K, the word becomes ‘man’.”

WH Malcolm’s legal counsel Alasdair Hardman said: “You would say that Mr Conway wrote an offensive note to you and the offensiveness of the note was the words, ‘Ya mank’.

“This has nothing to do with gender, it simply means a dirty person.”

The tribunal was held at Endeavour House in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Mr Conway said in his witness statement that the note was left as a “light-hearted way to get the message across” and was not directed at Dawn.

In his closing submissions on Tuesday, Mr Hardman said: “I challenge her (Dawn’s) statement that the note was targeted at her.

“I also challenge her that management knew about it.

“Management was told about it by Mr Conway.

“When they did know about it, they told him not to do it again.”

He added: “This was a general note complaining about a dirty cab, and it is as simple as that.”

The tribunal also heard claims that agency Express Recruitment, which hired Dawn to work for WH Malcolm, dismissed her complaints of sex discrimination as “asinine”.

Dawn says she wants to stand up for other female HGV drivers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dawn says the word was used in an email response from senior consultant Helen Hunter after Dawn had raised concerns about discrimination and unequal pay.

Dawn told the tribunal: “In that letter you wrote that my sex discrimination claims bordered on the asinine.

“The meaning of that word is extremely stupid or foolish.”

Ms Hunter claimed she did not use the word asinine “in the context it was taken”, and that Dawn’s complaint was “not to be taken seriously”.

Express Recruitment‘s non-executive director Colin McNeil said: “Our young organisation Express Recruitment has never experienced an allegation approaching this seriousness before.”

He added: “If the particular word used caused offence, we apologise for the use of that word.”

Fife HGV driver wants to ‘highlight man’s club culture’ in haulage industry

Dawn stands by several other claims which were not brought forward by the tribunal and plans to appeal the decision on time-barring.

She claims she was unable to report the incidents within the usual timeframe due to poor mental health.

Among the allegations not taken forward were claims she was told by one colleague that “women don’t usually work night shift”, and asked by another, “Dawn, do you like Five Guys?” when discussing a work day trip – which she claimed was discriminatory.

She also claimed she was paid less than other employees, who were male, while doing the same job.

Dawn told The Courier: “I am trying to highlight the culture, the man’s club, the bias, the systemic undergrowth of what happens and what it’s like to be a woman.

“I’ve brought it to light through the tribunal, which has now decided to silence it as well.

Dawn brought claims of gender discrimination to a tribunal in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It is disheartening. I always thought I was a trailblazer and was setting a path.

“I had to walk alone, and I don’t think anyone should have to do that.

“Just because these claims are out of time, it does not mean they are not fact.”

A spokesperson for WH Malcolm said: “When Ms de Vere raised her concerns, we took them seriously and provided support through our internal grievance process.

“The majority of the claims originally brought before the tribunal have not progressed, and the company has defended the remaining claim in full.

“We await the outcome of the tribunal in due course, and we are fully committed to upholding an inclusive, respectful and fair working environment for all employees.”

The Courier has contacted Express Recruitment for comment.

A full written decision on the case will be issued by the tribunal in the coming weeks.

