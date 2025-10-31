EXCLUSIVE: Tayside pensions data breach blamed on ‘human error caused by pressure of work’

Human error caused by the pressure of work has been blamed for a pensions data leak affecting scores of workers in Tayside.

Further details of the breach, connected to annual benefit statements issued by Tayside Pension Fund, have also come to light.

The Courier reported last week that a spokesperson for the fund, which involves dozens of employers along with Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils, said a “small number” of staff had been affected.

But it has now been revealed that 150 employees’ details were leaked.

Tayside Pension Fund has referred the matter to the Information Commissioner to investigate.

Tayside Pension Fund staff ‘were working under considerable pressure’

It can also be reported that the breach occurred on August 28 during the manual processing of annual benefit statements for Tayside Pension Fund, resulting in 150 members receiving incorrect paper statements.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of Dundee City Council’s Lib Dem group, was given the new details by council officials.

Mr Macpherson says he was told there was a “file-matching error” that resulted in statements being posted to the wrong recipients and addresses.

Officials told the councillor: “Whilst existing controls should have prevented this, the team were working under considerable pressure to achieve the statutory submission deadline; that was exacerbated, given time delays in receiving information from scheme employers.

“This unfortunately resulted in a lapse from an individual within the team, and through human error, and not checking the batch correctly, resulted in this breach.”

‘Very concerning’ data breach of Tayside Pension Fund data

Mr Macpherson said: “This was a very concerning data breach resulting in 150 members of the Tayside Pension Fund receiving the wrong information on their annual benefit statement.

“Fund members have confidence that their data is treated with the utmost security and confidentiality.

“I have made clear to officers that it is vital that the remedial actions they have taken must ensure that the city council and Tayside Pension Fund avoid the possibility of this ever happening again.”

A spokesperson for Tayside Pension Fund previously said: “We are aware of a data breach affecting a small number of members of the Tayside Pension Fund, which has been self-referred to the Information Commissioner.

“For context, 150 is 0.48% of annual benefits statements issued, and there are 40 employers in Tayside Pension Fund, including the three local authorities.”