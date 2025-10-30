Signs at new Arbroath Home Bargains says parking not allowed while shop is open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Signs at new Arbroath Home Bargains says parking not allowed while shop is open

This retailer has apologised for the error and says the signs will be corrected.

By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald
Keen-eyed shoppers pointed our the sign blunder at Home Bargains in Arbroath
Keen-eyed shoppers pointed our the sign blunder. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Home Bargains has apologised after signs outside its new Arbroath shop suggested parking is not allowed during some store opening hours.

The retail giant opened its new 21,356 sq ft store at Dundee Road Retail Park on Saturday.

Keen-eyed shoppers have been quick to notice that signs in the car park state parking is not allowed at certain times on a Sunday, despite the shop being open.

The store is open to customers from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

Home Bargains apologises for signs error at Arbroath store

However, the signs in the car park state that parking is only permitted from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

They also warn anyone that parking outside these times could face a £100 fine.

After pictures of the signs circulated in a local Facebook group, The Courier approached Home Bargains for clarification.

The firm has now apologised for the error and says it will update the signs to reflect the correct opening hours.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

“You are correct — the Sunday opening hours displayed on the signage are incorrect.

The new Home Bargains store in Arbroath.
The new Home Bargains store in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We apologise for this oversight and can confirm that the signs will be updated to reflect the correct opening hours of 9am-7pm.

“In the meantime, please note that there is a grace period in place before and after the official opening hours, allowing customers some flexibility when parking.

“We appreciate you highlighting this and for giving us the opportunity to correct it.”

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of them new hires for Home Bargains.

Shoppers gave The Courier their first impressions of the shop after it opened on Saturday.

Supermarket Aldi, builder’s merchant MKM and Greggs are also coming to the new retail park.

ParkingEye, operator of the car park, has also beensho approached for comment.

More from News

Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist's death on rural Perthshire road
Around a dozen anti-immigration protestors gathered just after 6pm.
Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest
Courier News - Lead - Jamie Buchan story; CR0000500 general shot of new Greene King development, Broxden Farm, off Lamberkine Drive, which has been slammed by a local councillor. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the Broxden Farm restaurant, Lamberkine Drive, Perth, 10th April 2018
Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre
Police called to unexplained death of woman on Strathmartine Road in Dundee
Police called to 'unexplained' death of woman in Dundee
The fireworks were seized in Rosyth. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 24, arrested after a tonne of fireworks worth £42k seized in Fife
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jailed Perth binman 'has no memory' of raping woman while she slept
Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017.
Why does Dundee not have any fireworks displays?
3
Crowds at Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook
Outrage as Abertay University hosts talk from controversial campaign group that questions rape convictions
3
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims

Conversation