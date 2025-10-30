Signs at new Arbroath Home Bargains says parking not allowed while shop is open

Home Bargains has apologised after signs outside its new Arbroath shop suggested parking is not allowed during some store opening hours.

The retail giant opened its new 21,356 sq ft store at Dundee Road Retail Park on Saturday.

Keen-eyed shoppers have been quick to notice that signs in the car park state parking is not allowed at certain times on a Sunday, despite the shop being open.

The store is open to customers from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

Home Bargains apologises for signs error at Arbroath store

However, the signs in the car park state that parking is only permitted from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

They also warn anyone that parking outside these times could face a £100 fine.

After pictures of the signs circulated in a local Facebook group, The Courier approached Home Bargains for clarification.

The firm has now apologised for the error and says it will update the signs to reflect the correct opening hours.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

“You are correct — the Sunday opening hours displayed on the signage are incorrect.

“We apologise for this oversight and can confirm that the signs will be updated to reflect the correct opening hours of 9am-7pm.

“In the meantime, please note that there is a grace period in place before and after the official opening hours, allowing customers some flexibility when parking.

“We appreciate you highlighting this and for giving us the opportunity to correct it.”

The new store has created 50 local jobs, 35 of them new hires for Home Bargains.

Shoppers gave The Courier their first impressions of the shop after it opened on Saturday.

Supermarket Aldi, builder’s merchant MKM and Greggs are also coming to the new retail park.

ParkingEye, operator of the car park, has also beensho approached for comment.