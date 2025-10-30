Police called to ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Dundee

A woman has been found dead at a flat in Dundee.

Witnesses report seeing three police cars and an ambulance on Strathmartine Road, near Strathmore Avenue, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

One police van remained parked outside the row of shops near Tesco Express at 7pm.

Officers say they are treating the woman’s death as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Her age has not been confirmed.

Emergency services called to Strathmartine Road

A nearby worker told The Courier: “I was just coming in to start my shift, and police and an ambulance were already parked up outside the shop.

“Paramedics were going into the block of flats opposite.

“A police van remained parked outside most of the evening.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report of the death of a woman at a property on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“The death is being treated as unexplained; however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”