Police called to ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police called to ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Dundee

Police and paramedics were called to Strathmartine Road on Wednesday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson
Police called to unexplained death of woman on Strathmartine Road in Dundee
Locals say three police cars were called to the scene on Wednesday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A woman has been found dead at a flat in Dundee.

Witnesses report seeing three police cars and an ambulance on Strathmartine Road, near Strathmore Avenue, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

One police van remained parked outside the row of shops near Tesco Express at 7pm.

Officers say they are treating the woman’s death as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Her age has not been confirmed.

Emergency services called to Strathmartine Road

A nearby worker told The Courier: “I was just coming in to start my shift, and police and an ambulance were already parked up outside the shop.

“Paramedics were going into the block of flats opposite.

“A police van remained parked outside most of the evening.”

Police remained at the scene shortly after 7pm.
Police remained at the scene shortly after 7pm. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report of the death of a woman at a property on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“The death is being treated as unexplained; however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from News

Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist's death on rural Perthshire road
Around a dozen anti-immigration protestors gathered just after 6pm.
Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest
Courier News - Lead - Jamie Buchan story; CR0000500 general shot of new Greene King development, Broxden Farm, off Lamberkine Drive, which has been slammed by a local councillor. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the Broxden Farm restaurant, Lamberkine Drive, Perth, 10th April 2018
Former Perth restaurant could be turned into healthcare centre
The fireworks were seized in Rosyth. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 24, arrested after a tonne of fireworks worth £42k seized in Fife
Keen-eyed shoppers pointed our the sign blunder at Home Bargains in Arbroath
Signs at new Arbroath Home Bargains says parking not allowed while shop is open
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jailed Perth binman 'has no memory' of raping woman while she slept
Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017.
Why does Dundee not have any fireworks displays?
3
Crowds at Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Marsha Sturgeon from Justice for Innocent Men Scotland giving a lecture at Abertay University. Image: Jims/Facebook
Outrage as Abertay University hosts talk from controversial campaign group that questions rape convictions
3
Speed bumps will go in at Queen Margaret Fauld, Dunfermline
Dunfermline speed humps to go ahead despite 'terrible' consultation claims

Conversation