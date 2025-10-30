Man, 24, arrested after a tonne of fireworks worth £42k seized in Fife

A man has been arrested after a tonne of fireworks worth £42,000 was seized from a van in Fife.

Police discovered the explosives in a van in Rosyth following an operation by detectives in Edinburgh investigating planned disorder in the capital over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Officers allege the fireworks were intended to be used in “violence and disorder”.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the haul, and has been placed under curfew from October 31 to November 6.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Police seize ‘potentially dangerous weapons’ from van in Rosyth

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “This is a significant recovery of fireworks ahead of the Bonfire Night period, as our intelligence suggests these were set to be distributed to individuals across Edinburgh for the purpose of causing violence and disorder.

“Seizing these items means that we have effectively taken more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to cause fear and alarm within our communities and carry out attacks on emergency services, buses and members of the public.

“We will continue to gather intelligence and evidence against anyone who wishes to jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of people and ensure they are brought to justice.”

It comes after police in Dundee revealed their plans for curbing any anti-social behaviour during Halloween and Bonfire Night.