Perth Museum and Cross Tay Link Road set stage for £10m Scone Palace revamp

The Scone Palace plans include a new access route off the Cross Tay Link Road and improved visitor facilities

By Morag Lindsay
Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
Scone Palace wants to improve its welcome for visitors. Image: Scone Estates.

Scone Palace bosses could get the green light for a £10 million transformation next week.

Planners are recommending councillors approve the venue’s application for a new visitor centre, outdoor play area, and entrance via the Cross Tay Link Road.

The existing gateway off the A93 will be closed to general traffic if the project goes ahead.

Chiefs say the return of the Stone of Destiny has opened up new opportunities to promote the palace – the ancient crowning place of Scottish kings – alongside Perth Museum.

And the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge over the River Tay in March has allowed them to improve public access to the attraction using the shared route to Perth Racecourse.

John Swinney at head of procession of people walking and cycling across Destiny Bridge, near Perth, on opening day
First Minister John Swinney led the celebrations at the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 294-space visitor car park could be built to the north of the landmark.

And a new green energy scheme, featuring 2,000 solar panels, is also included in the plans.

Scone Palace plans set to capitalise on Perth tourism growth

Palace bosses submitted the planning application in May last year following two public consultation events in 2022 and 2023.

They want to convert a disused B-listed stable block into a new visitor centre, which would include a shop, cafe and ticket office.

architect drawing of converted stable block at Scone Palace
How the new visitor centre might look. Image: Scone Estates

A Pictish-themed adventure playpark is also planned for the palace grounds.

And a new active travel route will provide access for cyclists and pedestrians from Stormontfield Road.

Wooden play equipment with large wooden figure of Pict holding shield
The adventure playground would have a Pictish theme. Image: Scone Estates

A design statement submitted with the planning application explains: “The return to the Perth region of the Stone, which has a long historical association with Moot Hill within the Scone Palace grounds, provides a clear marketing and co-tourism opportunity.

“Further investment in new high-quality hotel accommodation and bed stock in the Perth area, as well as streetscaping and improved transport infrastructure, will also further drive increased tourist footfall within Perth and the surrounding areas, and Scone Palace is ideally situated to benefit from this growth in tourism.”

Plans will ‘expand and enhance’ Scone Palace appeal

Planners are recommending the plans are approved.

However, they have been unable to reach agreement with the palace over some of the changes proposed to the stable block.

And they have asked for conditions to be included in the planning permission relating to replacement windows and doors and the use of copper cladding.

A report to the planning committee states: “There is no doubt that the proposed works… will expand and enhance the visitor facilities at Scone Palace which in turn will ensure that Scone Palace and its associated grounds will remain an attractive and viable tourist attraction within the Greenbelt.”

The planning committee will meet on Wednesday at 9.30am.

Members of the public can watch the meeting here.

Conversation