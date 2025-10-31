First-time Dundee homeowner ‘kept awake at night’ over bankruptcy fears after Raac discovery

A first-time homeowner says she is kept up at night worrying about bankruptcy after discovering her Dundee house contains Raac.

Erin Chalmers bought her property on Whitfield Rise in 2023.

However, just days after getting the keys she discovered houses on her new street were among the hundreds in Dundee built using the potential defective concrete.

It came as a huge shock to the now 26-year-old, who said there was no mention of the material in any documents relating to her property.

She explained: “The feeling of being able to buy my own house at the age of 24 was fantastic. I thought, right, not many people can do this and I felt quite proud of myself.

“There was no mention of Raac on the home report. My offer was accepted and I got the mortgage perfectly fine.

“I got my keys on the Friday and my mum and gran went in on the Monday to help out. It was then my elderly next door neighbour came out and said, ‘did she get the house? That means there’s no Raac.’

“And mum was like, ‘Raac?’ She didn’t know anything about it.

“Then, I can’t remember exactly when it was, I got a letter through the door to say there’s evidence of Raac – it’s just absolute madness.”

‘That keeps me up at night’

The revelation has left Erin stuck in limbo and fearing for the future.

“If I knew that my house had that, I wouldn’t have bought it”, she said.

“I feel like I’m kind of stuck with it and I can’t really do anything else.

“If at some point me and my partner decide we’re going to buy a house together, I potentially can’t.

“And I don’t want him to be stuck in the situation that I’m in and make him move in because then it will be his problem too.

“I can’t sell it on because I won’t get nearly enough as much as what I paid for it and I’m sleeping under a roof that I don’t know if it’s going to cave in or not.

“If I stop payments or I go through the bank and go bankrupt, that’s like the rest of my life ruined. That keeps me up at night.”

Hundreds of Dundee houses impacted

There are close to 1,000 flats and houses in Dundee found to contain the defective concrete. These are a mixture of council houses and privately owned properties.

The privately-owned properties in the city were purchased through the Right to Buy scheme, which ran from 1980 to 2016.

Dundee City Council say these properties are the responsibility of the owners and recommends they seek their own advice regarding Raac.

Through our Trapped By Raac campaign, The Courier is calling for all levels of government to come together and help find a solution for homeowner and tenants living with the defective concrete.

The campaign is a joint effort with our sister publication The Press and Journal.

Earlier this week it scored a huge victory when Aberdeen City Council pledged additional funding to ensure Raac-affected homeowners in the Torry area of the city would get a financial package roughly equivalent to the pre-Raac price of their home.

Houses in this area are earmarked for demolition after the local authority deemed them beyond repair.

The Scottish Government had already pledged £10 million to help the council support these residents.

And this intervention – and financial commitment – of local and national governments is something Dundee residents would also like to see.

Erin added: “They have the money set aside for cladding because some cladding is classed as unsafe materials.

“If they can find the budget to help with that, we are a drop in the ocean compared to

that.

“I feel that, with Dundee being the most amount of properties affected by it, there

must be some sort of call to action for it.”