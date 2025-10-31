First-time Dundee homeowner ‘kept awake at night’ over bankruptcy fears after Raac discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-time Dundee homeowner ‘kept awake at night’ over bankruptcy fears after Raac discovery

Hundreds of homes across Dundee are affected by the potentially defective concrete.

By Laura Devlin
Erin Chalmers has been left fearing for the future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A first-time homeowner says she is kept up at night worrying about bankruptcy after discovering her Dundee house contains Raac.

Erin Chalmers bought her property on Whitfield Rise in 2023.

However, just days after getting the keys she discovered houses on her new street were among the hundreds in Dundee built using the potential defective concrete.

It came as a huge shock to the now 26-year-old, who said there was no mention of the material in any documents relating to her property.

She explained: “The feeling of being able to buy my own house at the age of 24 was fantastic. I thought, right, not many people can do this and I felt quite proud of myself.

Properties on Whitfield have been found to contain Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There was no mention of Raac on the home report. My offer was accepted and I got the mortgage perfectly fine.

“I got my keys on the Friday and my mum and gran went in on the Monday to help out.  It was then my elderly next door neighbour came out and said, ‘did she get the house? That means there’s no Raac.’

“And mum was like, ‘Raac?’ She didn’t know anything about it.

“Then, I can’t remember exactly when it was, I got a letter through the door to say there’s evidence of Raac – it’s just absolute madness.”

‘That keeps me up at night’

The revelation has left Erin stuck in limbo and fearing for the future.

“If I knew that my house had that, I wouldn’t have bought it”, she said.

“I feel like I’m kind of stuck with it and I can’t really do anything else.

“If at some point me and my partner decide we’re going to buy a house together, I potentially can’t.

Hundreds of homes across Dundee are effected. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“And I don’t want him to be stuck in the situation that I’m in and make him move in because then it will be his problem too.

“I can’t sell it on because I won’t get nearly enough as much as what I paid for it and I’m sleeping under a roof that I don’t know if it’s going to cave in or not.

“If I stop payments or I go through the bank and go bankrupt, that’s like the rest of my life ruined. That keeps me up at night.”

Hundreds of Dundee houses impacted

There are close to 1,000 flats and houses in Dundee found to contain the defective concrete. These are a mixture of council houses and privately owned properties.

The privately-owned properties in the city were purchased through the Right to Buy scheme, which ran from 1980 to 2016.

Dundee City Council say these properties are the responsibility of the owners and recommends they seek their own advice regarding Raac.

Through our Trapped By Raac campaign, The Courier is calling for all levels of government to come together and help find a solution for homeowner and tenants living with the defective concrete.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell supporting our Trapped By Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The campaign is a joint effort with our sister publication The Press and Journal.

Earlier this week it scored a huge victory when Aberdeen City Council pledged additional funding to ensure Raac-affected homeowners in the Torry area of the city would get a financial package roughly equivalent to the pre-Raac price of their home.

Houses in this area are earmarked for demolition after the local authority deemed them  beyond repair.

The Scottish Government had already pledged £10 million to help the council support these residents.

And this intervention – and financial commitment – of local and national governments is something Dundee residents would also like to see.

Some of the Raac affected Torry homeowners. celebrating the campaign win. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Erin added: “They have the money set aside for cladding because some cladding is classed as unsafe materials.

“If they can find the budget to help with that, we are a drop in the ocean compared to
that.

“I feel that, with Dundee being the most amount of properties affected by it, there
must be some sort of call to action for it.”

Conversation