Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest

A 55-year-old man has been charged after the latest anti-immigration protest in Dundee.

Protestors and counter-protestors gathered at Alloway Place shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

Around a dozen anti-immigration protestors faced off against around 30 counter-protestors from Stand Up To Racism Tayside.

Several police officers and liaison officers kept the protestors apart with barriers in place at Alloway Place West.

Gatherings have been taking place for several weeks over the ongoing presence of asylum seekers in the city.

The demonstrations have continued in recent weeks despite community leaders calling for the “divisie” protest to end.

Following the latest protest, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers responded to protest activity in the Alloway Place area of Dundee on Wednesday.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”