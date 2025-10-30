News Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest Two protest groups gathered at Alloway Place on Wednesday night. By Andrew Robson October 30 2025, 2:16pm October 30 2025, 2:16pm Share Man, 55, charged after latest Dundee anti-immigration protest Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5362097/man-55-charged-latest-dundee-anti-immigration-protest/ Copy Link Police at the latest anti-immigration protest in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A 55-year-old man has been charged after the latest anti-immigration protest in Dundee. Protestors and counter-protestors gathered at Alloway Place shortly after 6pm on Wednesday. Around a dozen anti-immigration protestors faced off against around 30 counter-protestors from Stand Up To Racism Tayside. Several police officers and liaison officers kept the protestors apart with barriers in place at Alloway Place West. Protestors at Alloway Place. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Stand Up To Racism Tayside organised the counter-protest. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Gatherings have been taking place for several weeks over the ongoing presence of asylum seekers in the city. The demonstrations have continued in recent weeks despite community leaders calling for the “divisie” protest to end. Following the latest protest, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers responded to protest activity in the Alloway Place area of Dundee on Wednesday. “A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace. “He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”